Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday arrived in Palau to attend Palauan president-elect Surangel Whipps’ inauguration today.
He was accompanied by tourism operators to evaluate possible itineraries if a “travel bubble” is created amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wu traveled to Palau as a special envoy for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and is to depart tomorrow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Tsai on Tuesday last week talked with Whipps via videoconference, congratulating him on his election and expressing her regret at not being able to visit in person.
Among Taiwan’s 15 remaining diplomatic allies, Palau is one of four in the Pacific.
Wu was received at the airport by Palauan Minister of State Faustina Rehuher-Marugg, and later met with Palauan President Tommy Remengesau and other dignitaries, the ministry said.
Wu is to attend Whipps’ inauguration ceremony this morning, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Ngaraard for a community building, which Taiwan helped build, in the afternoon, it said.
Traveling with Wu are Taiwanese tourism operators who are to visit the Rock Islands, a popular attraction in Palau, to evaluate new tour itineraries, as the two countries are considering a travel bubble, the ministry said.
The travel bubble plan was brought up by Remengesau during a speech he recorded for the UN General Assembly in September last year, when he supported Taiwan’s bid to join the World Health Assembly.
He said that Palau and Taiwan were mulling a “bubble economy.”
While both governments continued discussions for a while, the plan was dissolved reportedly because Palau became less sure about reopening its borders due to its limited medical capacity.
As of yesterday, Palau remained free of COVID-19, while Taiwan has reported 870 cases.
During an interview with the Guardian that was published on Monday, Whipps reaffirmed Palau’s allegiance to Taiwan and the US, despite China’s ban on tourists visiting Palau since 2018.
A series of discussions on the legacy of martial law and authoritarianism are to be held at the Taipei International Book Exhibition this month, featuring findings and analysis by the Transitional Justice Commission. The commission and publisher Book Republic organized the series, entitled “Escaping the Nation’s Labyrinth of Memory: What Authoritarian Symbols and Records Can Tell Us,” to help people navigate narratives through textual analysis and comparisons with other nations. The four-day series is to begin on Thursday next week with a discussion between commission Chairwoman Yang Tsui (楊翠), Polish-language translator Lin Wei-yun (林蔚昀), and Polish author and artist Pawel Gorecki comparing
‘EFFECTIVE DETERRENCE’: If the Biden administration suspends arms sales to Taiwan, the military could still ready a nimble fighting force for defense, an analyst said The “US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific” last week sparked debate among analysts after US President Donald Trump declassified the document 20 years ahead of schedule. Trump on Tuesday last week released the document that had governed US strategic action in the region since the US leader approved its use in 2018. The document, which outlines US priorities in the region, emphasizes the importance of defending Taiwan against military aggression and facilitating the country’s development of asymmetric strategies and capabilities. The overall directive of the document is for the US to prevent China from establishing sustained air and sea dominance inside the first
MOVING OUT: A former professor said that rent and early education costs in Taipei are the nation’s highest, which makes it difficult for young people to start families The population of Taipei last year fell to the lowest in 23 years due to high rent, more transportation options and the expansion of northern cities into a single metropolis, academics and city officials said on Monday. Data released this month by the Ministry of the Interior showed that the capital was home to 2,602,418 people last year, down 42,623 from 2019. The decline is second only to 1993, when the population fell by 42,828 people, while Taipei’s population was the lowest it has been since 1997. Taipei saw the biggest drop among the six special municipalities, while Taoyuan led the group in
A legislator yesterday called for authorities to investigate the sale of Chinese-made, Internet-connected karaoke machines containing “propaganda songs.” Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said she was approached by a person who had discovered Chinese patriotic songs such as My Motherland (我的祖國) — which is commonly referred to as China’s “second national anthem” — in Chinese-made karaoke devices sold in Taiwan. The machines are popular, as they can connect to the Internet, providing access to thousands of songs, she said. One retailer, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the machines first entered the local market about three years ago, starting with