Dramatic developments in the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan in the past 10 days led to the government’s decision to cancel the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Hsinchu City, Minister of Transportation and Communication Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.
The Executive Yuan canceled the flagship tourism event one day after Lin told reporters that the annual festival should proceed, despite a cluster COVID-19 infections at the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Taoyuan General Hospital causing an increase in the number of domestic cases.
“Even though there has yet to be a massive community infection, the cluster infection at the hospital has come to a critical point, as it has begun to affect some residents in the community. It is possible that the disease could spread further. As such, we support and agree with the Hsinchu City Government’s decision to cancel the event, and will assist it in handling the aftermath,” Lin said on the sidelines of an event yesterday.
Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department via CNA
The ministry had a difficult time deciding whether to cancel the event because of the lanterns that were to be exhibited at the festival, as artists have spent considerable time and effort designing and creating them, he said.
The ministry would fulfill its contracts and allow the artists to complete their works, Lin said, adding that it would determine a different time and place to display them.
As the Central Epidemic Command Center has said that the disease situation in Taiwan would be on high alert until Thursday next week, Lin urged people to reduce nonessential activities and travel.
He also expressed the hope that the public would understand the government’s decisions to cancel large events.
A series of discussions on the legacy of martial law and authoritarianism are to be held at the Taipei International Book Exhibition this month, featuring findings and analysis by the Transitional Justice Commission. The commission and publisher Book Republic organized the series, entitled “Escaping the Nation’s Labyrinth of Memory: What Authoritarian Symbols and Records Can Tell Us,” to help people navigate narratives through textual analysis and comparisons with other nations. The four-day series is to begin on Thursday next week with a discussion between commission Chairwoman Yang Tsui (楊翠), Polish-language translator Lin Wei-yun (林蔚昀), and Polish author and artist Pawel Gorecki comparing
‘EFFECTIVE DETERRENCE’: If the Biden administration suspends arms sales to Taiwan, the military could still ready a nimble fighting force for defense, an analyst said The “US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific” last week sparked debate among analysts after US President Donald Trump declassified the document 20 years ahead of schedule. Trump on Tuesday last week released the document that had governed US strategic action in the region since the US leader approved its use in 2018. The document, which outlines US priorities in the region, emphasizes the importance of defending Taiwan against military aggression and facilitating the country’s development of asymmetric strategies and capabilities. The overall directive of the document is for the US to prevent China from establishing sustained air and sea dominance inside the first
MOVING OUT: A former professor said that rent and early education costs in Taipei are the nation’s highest, which makes it difficult for young people to start families The population of Taipei last year fell to the lowest in 23 years due to high rent, more transportation options and the expansion of northern cities into a single metropolis, academics and city officials said on Monday. Data released this month by the Ministry of the Interior showed that the capital was home to 2,602,418 people last year, down 42,623 from 2019. The decline is second only to 1993, when the population fell by 42,828 people, while Taipei’s population was the lowest it has been since 1997. Taipei saw the biggest drop among the six special municipalities, while Taoyuan led the group in
A legislator yesterday called for authorities to investigate the sale of Chinese-made, Internet-connected karaoke machines containing “propaganda songs.” Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said she was approached by a person who had discovered Chinese patriotic songs such as My Motherland (我的祖國) — which is commonly referred to as China’s “second national anthem” — in Chinese-made karaoke devices sold in Taiwan. The machines are popular, as they can connect to the Internet, providing access to thousands of songs, she said. One retailer, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the machines first entered the local market about three years ago, starting with