Hiking emergencies in Shei-Pa National Park increase

By Tsai Cheng-min and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The number of emergencies in mountainous terrain that require search-and-rescue operations this year increased at the Shei-Pa National Park in Miaoli County, the park headquarters said, attributing the trend to a surge in domestic tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of visitors have increased from 60,000 in 2019 to 90,000 last year, while incidents involving hikers that made search-and-rescue efforts necessary increased from 25 cases to 37, it said.

Among the emergencies were 17 incidents of hikers being injured, eight incidents of hikers who went missing, but were found, five incidents of hikers with altitude sickness, two hikers who fell, but were not injured, one stranded hiker, two fatalities due to illness, and one hiker who remains missing, it said.

Peaks over 3,000m in Miaoli County’s Hsuehshan area are covered on Tuesday last week. Photo courtesy of Shei-pa National Park Headquarters

Exhaustion, injury and vertigo are common hazards on mountains, and hikers should train and prepare before climbing a mountain, the park said, adding that hikers should choose trails that match their skill level.

The park headquarters said that during the winter, hikers should bring climbing helmets, crampons, ice axes and trekking poles.

Visitors who do not know how to use the equipment are encouraged to take classes offered at the park, it added.

The trail to the main peak of Hsuehshan (Snow Mountain, 雪山) remains the most popular route in the park, while the Wuling Four Peaks Trail (武陵四秀) and the Daba Trail (大霸) also saw many visitors last year, the park said.