With nearly 20,000 knee replacement surgeries performed each year in Taiwan, mainly due to degenerative joint disease, China Medical University Hospital deputy director Lee Kuang-sheng (李光申) urged people to do more to protect their knees.
Degenerative knee diseases result from aging, sustaining an injury, being overweight or overusing joints, which cause the knee joints to wear out and make walking difficult, Lee said on Jan. 8.
A woman surnamed Wei (魏), 62, had been an athlete and 15 years ago, she began to feel pain in her right knee, Lee said, adding that she would limp when the pain was worse.
In October last year, her knee was replaced with an artificial joint and she could walk normally five days after her discharge, he said.
Another woman surnamed Kung (孔), 54, had been a farmer and was now a cleaner who often needed to carry heavy objects, Lee said.
Her knee joints deteriorated to the point where she could no longer squat because of the pain, but she resumed a normal life after receiving orthopedic surgery in September last year, he said.
If medication and physical therapy prove ineffective, those who have difficulty walking due to knee pain should consider having their knee joints replaced with artificial joints, Lee said.
Painkillers are of no use when a knee joint has deteriorated more than 50 percent, he added.
Knee replacement surgery is partly covered by the National Health Insurance system, Lee said, adding that the surgery is technologically advanced, taking a short time and only leaving a small incision, while artificial joints last up to 15 years.
Men who need knee replacements are generally 70 years old, while women generally experience knee degeneration five to six years earlier, mainly due to softer ligaments and additional wear from high-heeled shoes, he said.
To extend the health of knees, people should do less hiking, stair climbing, squatting and kneeling, and should keep their body weight within healthy standards, Lee said.
To reduce stress on the knees when walking, people can perform exercises to strengthen their quadriceps, such as performing stretches and leg lifts — in sets of 15 — twice per day, he said.
Deep squat exercises can also build up people’s core muscles, but they should move up and down as slowly as possible to avoid injury, he added.
‘HUMILIATING’: Aletheia University students called on the school to apologize for limiting former professor Chang Liang-tse’s access to its Taiwan literature archive The Aletheia University Student Association yesterday called on the university to apologize to retired professor Chang Liang-tse (張良澤) after it prevented him from accessing the Taiwanese literature archive at its Tainan campus by changing the lock on the building. Last month, the university changed the lock on the building without warning, barring Chang’s access to the archive that he had “singlehandedly established,” Chung Yen-wei (鍾延威), the son of the late writer Chung Chao-cheng (鍾肇政), wrote on Facebook on Friday. The university in 1997 created the first department of Taiwanese literature in the nation, and Chang, now 82, was the department’s first-ever chairman,
ALLEVIATING FEARS: The CECC would only announce public places where it is difficult to identify everyone there at the same time as the couple, minister Chen said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced six places where two locally infected COVID-19 cases had visited between Thursday last week and Sunday, urging people who had been at the places at the same time to monitor their health. The couple, cases 838, a doctor, and 839, his nurse girlfriend, were reported by the center on Tuesday. The doctor had treated a patient with COVID-19 last week before he began suffering symptoms on Friday, while the nurse began suffering symptoms on Saturday. They work in the same hospital in northern Taiwan, but the nurse had not worked with COVID-19 patients, so
SECOND RULING: Israeli-American Oren Shlomo Mayer refused to sign a court transcript, complained about the court translator and said the trial had been unfair The High Court yesterday upheld New Taipei City District Court’s verdicts on four men convicted last year in connection with the 2018 murder and dismemberment of a Canadian citizen on the banks of the Sindian River (新店溪). It found American-Israeli Oren Shlomo Mayer and American Ewart Odane Bent guilty of homicide and the abandonment and destruction of a corpse, with Mayer sentenced to life in prison and Bent given a term of 12 years and six months, for the death of Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan, whose body parts were found in a riverside park under Zhongzheng Bridge in New Taipei’s Yonghe
A lawyer and a prosecutor yesterday castigated what they called a lenient ruling by the High Court on Luo Wen-shan (羅文山), whose prison sentence was reduced to two years, which he does not need to serve, after he was convicted for receiving illegal political donations from China to meddle in Taiwan’s elections. Investigators found that Luo, who retired from the army with the rank of lieutenant general, had accepted NT$8.38 million (US$294,604 at the current exchange rate) under the guise of political contributions from Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference member Xu Zhiming (許智明) and people in Hong Kong from 2008 to