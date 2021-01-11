As a cold surge sweeps over Taiwan, the season’s lowest temperature — 3.4°C — was recorded in Miaoli County at 6:23am yesterday, former Central Weather Bureau Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.
Although the mercury started to rise yesterday morning, another cold surge is expected to engulf the nation today and tomorrow, when temperatures are forecast to fall to below 10°C in northern Taiwan, said Wu, now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.
The cold wave is also expected to bring moisture to the nation’s north, which could cause snowfall above 2,000m in the mountains in northern and northeastern Taiwan, starting later today, he added.
Photo: CNA
In related news, a Changhua doctor on Friday warned against unsafe heating practices that could lead to fires, carbon monoxide poisoning or low-temperature burns.
One of the most common unsafe heating practices in Taiwan is burning coal or candles indoors, which is a fire hazard and can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, Changhua Christian Hospital critical care specialist Hsieh Pei-you (謝貝尤) said.
In addition, while ingesting alcohol makes people feel warm, it increases the risk of hypothermia by dilating the capillaries of the skin and diverting blood from the internal organs to the skin, she said.
As a result, inebriated people have a lower core body temperature and those who fall asleep outside in the cold often succumb to hypothermia, Hsieh said.
Electric heaters, blankets and hand warmers that come into direct and prolonged contact with the skin can cause low-temperature burns, especially in elderly people and infants, who might not be able to alert other people that they are hurting, she said.
People with diabetes are at risk of developing nerve damage, which reduces their sensitivity to high temperatures, and they might burn themselves with heaters or blankets without realizing, she said.
Stroke patients who cannot turn their bodies on their own frequently sustain low-temperature thermal damage from electric blankets, she added.
People should wrap heating packs in a layer of cloth before putting them in their pocket and should not place them under the blanket overnight, as these could also cause burns, she added.
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
BEIJING UPSET: A Chinese spokeswoman said it is a tragedy that the administration in Washington cannot see the real threat and it would be remembered for its lies US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday touted US President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Taiwan as he underscored how the administration has supported allies and friends worldwide. “We’ve stood by our friends in Taiwan. Over the past 3 years the Trump Administration authorized more than $15 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. The Obama Administration? $14 billion dollars in sales over 8 years. #DoTheMath,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter in a post that included a photograph of Taiwanese soldiers. In other tweets, he enumerated the US’ support for religious minorities in Iraq, and partners in Singapore, India and other countries, as
An environmentalist in Yunlin County who makes cushioned footstools for people to buy with used batteries has been robbed five times in six months, he said on Tuesday. Environmental campaigner Hsieh Wen-ta (謝彣達), 58, who runs a 24-hour self-serve kiosk in Yunlin County, said that people have stolen from the stall five times in the six months since it opened, taking more than 50 footstools and prying open the register on several occasions. Hsieh has been making footstools and curtains for nearly 30 years, and thought that running a 24-hour kiosk would make it easier for people to recycle their batteries and
INFECTED TRAVELER: A Vietnamese worker who left Taiwan last week stayed with other migrant workers in a quarantine facility in Vietnam, but they were not infected Seven people would be tested for COVID-19 after contact tracing found that they had come into contact with a Vietnamese woman who tested positive for the disease after returning to Vietnam last week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. It also reported three new imported COVID-19 cases. Vietnamese health authorities on Saturday reported that the woman tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on a flight from Taiwan on Wednesday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, yesterday said she is a migrant worker in her 30s who had been in Taiwan since