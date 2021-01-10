A Chinese military Y-8 marine patrol plane yesterday entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the seventh such incursion this month, the Ministry of National Defense said.
In response to the incursion, the air force scrambled planes to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issued radio warnings and mobilized air defense assets, until it left the ADIZ, the ministry said.
An ADIZ is established by a country to enable identification, location and control of approaching foreign aircraft.
However, unlike territorial airspace, no legal foundation for the ADIZ is explicitly stipulated in international law.
Due to the increasing number of incursions by Chinese military planes in the past few months, the ministry on Sept. 17 began publishing their movements regularly on its Web site to keep the public better informed.
A recent report by the Institute for National Defense and Security Research showed that the Chinese military last year crossed into Taiwan’s ADIZ more times than in any year since 1996, with the most crossings observed in the zone’s southwest corner.
The Chinese intrusions are connected with the frequency of US military activity in the area, the institute said.
Among other reasons cited by the institute was that China is testing Taiwan’s military response, as the median line that separates the two countries does not extend into the southwest ADIZ.
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s actions are also aimed at increasing its presence to expand Beijing’s influence, it added.
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location
An environmentalist in Yunlin County who makes cushioned footstools for people to buy with used batteries has been robbed five times in six months, he said on Tuesday. Environmental campaigner Hsieh Wen-ta (謝彣達), 58, who runs a 24-hour self-serve kiosk in Yunlin County, said that people have stolen from the stall five times in the six months since it opened, taking more than 50 footstools and prying open the register on several occasions. Hsieh has been making footstools and curtains for nearly 30 years, and thought that running a 24-hour kiosk would make it easier for people to recycle their batteries and