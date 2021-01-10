Club owner, three police officers held over bribes

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Three Taipei police officers and one nightclub proprietor were on Friday detained after questioning in the latest phase of a probe into top-ranking police officers who allegedly took bribes from nightclubs and sex trade businesses in Zhongshan District (中山).

Police officers Wu Yi-ming (吳翊銘), Tu Wei-lien (涂維廉) and Chen Yen-an (陳彥安), as well as Chiu Hsin-wei (邱信瑋), a Jialibao Group nightclub proprietor, were denied bail.

The four were summoned for questioning after the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau and the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office raided eight locations on Thursday.

It was the sixth time since 2018 that raids have been conducted in relation to the case. It allegedly involves officials and officers at Taipei’s Zhongshan Police Precinct, which has jurisdiction over Taipei’s famous entertainment district.

Many nightclubs, membership-only private clubs, massage parlors, restaurants and other entertainment premises are located in the district.

Taipei prosecutor Lin Chin-hung (林錦鴻), who is in charge of the case, said that investigators found ledgers and transaction records.

They showed that Chiu, who operates clubs where sex services are allegedly offered, had been paying NT$60,000 per month to several officers at the precinct, with an additional NT$30,000 paid during major holidays, Lin said.

Lin said that the bribes began in March 2011, and continued until May 2018, when the corruption probe began.

Two officers from the precinct, Chen Chun-an (陳俊安) and Lee Kung-hua (李功華), and five other people were detained in connection with the case in October last year.

Two sisters surnamed Tseng (曾), who were associated with the Jialibao Group and operated several nightclubs and restaurants in the area, and two accountants working for them were among the five detained.

All of the police officers face charges of contravening the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例), while the others face charges of offering bribes to public officials.