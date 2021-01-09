Enoch Wu (吳怡農) faces no opposition in his bid to head the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Taipei chapter after former Taipei city councilor Yen Sheng-kuan (顏聖冠) yesterday dropped out of the race.
With registration closing at 5pm yesterday, Wu is the only candidate, although voting by eligible party members on Jan. 31 is still required.
“My decision is for the party’s solidarity and harmony, for the greater good and to prevent dissent within the party,” Yen said in a statement.
“As we have this excellent candidate from the young generation who has aspirations for the post, I am willing to pass on the opportunity so that he can assume the work and its responsibilities,” she said.
Wu said that he respects Yen’s decision.
Wu, who is deputy chief executive of DPP think tank the New Frontier Foundation, is seen as a potential contender for next year’s Taipei mayoral race.
Wu said that his main goal in heading the Taipei chapter would be to lead the party to win a majority of the councilor seats in next year’s local elections.
Son of Academia Sinica research fellow Wu Nai-teh (吳乃德), Enoch Wu was born in the US, obtained a degree in economics from Yale University and worked in top financial firms after graduating.
In 2013 he returned to Taiwan and gave up his US citizenship to serve in the army. He joined the New Frontier Foundation after his military service.
He is a nephew of former DPP secretary-general Wu Nai-jen (吳乃仁), who headed the former New Tide faction.
