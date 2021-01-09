Taiwan’s population last year fell for the first time, as the nation continued to experience a low birthrate and an aging population, the Ministry of the Interior said.
At the end of last year, the total population stood at 23,561,236 people, down 41,885 people, or 0.18 percent, from 2019, new statistics released by the Department of Household Registration showed.
Fertility last year showed a sharp decline, with 165,249 births, down 7.04 percent from 2019, while mortality edged lower with 173,156 deaths, down 1.78 percent, the statistics showed.
The number of deaths exceeded the number of births by 7,907 people, contributing to the nation’s overall population decline.
The rest of the decline is attributable to negative net migration.
The total number of deaths exceeded the number of births from January to September, while births exceeded deaths from October to December, the department said.
The low birthrate is roughly in line with projections made by the National Development Council last year.
A report released by the council in August last year showed that Taiwan began to experience negative population growth in January last year, after peaking at 23.6 million people in 2019.
The nation is on track to become a super-aged society by 2025, meaning that one in five people would be aged 65 or older, mainly due to the falling birthrate and the rapidly aging population, the report said.
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location