Groups exhort the public about false doctor reviews

By Lin Hui-chin and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Six medical associations yesterday called on the public to treat online complaints about doctors with caution, saying that some false claims have been used to extort medical practitioners.

Plastic surgeons are at particular risk, as patients’ expectations often conflict with the results, Taiwan Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery director Liu Chih-ho (劉致和) said.

Dissatisfied patients sometimes post negative reviews online, which are not necessarily true, he added.

Liu said that his group is seeking legal action in two cases from the past few weeks in which doctors were extorted to remove bad reviews.

In the cases, supposed patients accused the doctors of botching a surgery, using photographs they found online as “evidence,” he said.

The doctors were then contacted by a third party, who asked for payment in exchange for deleting the bad reviews, he added.

The groups said that extortionists regularly post false claims on online forums dedicated to medical complaints and demand NT$100,000 or more to delete them.

To raise awareness of the issue, the society released a public statement along with the Taiwan Society of Plastic Surgery, Taiwanese Society for Dermatological and Aesthetic Surgery, Taiwan Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Taiwan Society of Ocular Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and Taiwan Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

The groups called on the public to refrain from making a judgement before an online post is vetted for accuracy.

Users “must remain objective and impartial” to avoid being used as a tool by bad actors who fabricate false claims to manipulate public opinion and extort medical professionals, the statement said.

Those with valid complaints should use legal channels to seek recourse, not take to the Internet to “share one-sided opinions, hurl abuse and bully” medical practitioners, it added.