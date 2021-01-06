MOTC requests NT$9.2bn in subsidies

VIRUS-HIT: The additional subsidies would include assistance for businesses at the international airports in Taoyuan, Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung, the ministry said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





An additional NT$9.2 billion (US$323.9 million) in relief funds has been requested mostly to sustain service operators at the nation’s airports for another six months as their businesses remain disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said yesterday.

The proposal has been submitted to the Executive Yuan, which is to convene an interdepartmental meeting within one week to determine the exact amount that can be allocated, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said.

The funds would be used to assist with nine categories of expenses, four of which are associated with service operators at airports, ministry officials said.

Businesses at the international airports at Taoyuan, Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung would receive subsidies for the use of public facilities at airports, operations and employee salaries, they added.

An estimate of an additional NT$5 billion in relief funds was disclosed on Monday, but the amount required has increased to NT$6.217 billion, the ministry said.

The funding would also be used to partially cover the salaries of travel industry workers, it added.

It would also help quarantine hotels, disease-prevention taxis and airport buses to cover higher operating costs from compliance with the government’s disease prevention measures, the ministry said.

About NT$101.25 million would be used to subsidize interest payments that airlines, ground service companies and airline catering companies would be charged if they accept the NT$25 billion in government-backed loans, it said.

Ship operators providing direct service to China from Kinmen or Matsu would receive subsidies from the Maritime and Port Bureau for the use of port facilities and employee salaries.

Taiwan International Ports Corp would give subsidies to agents of international cruise ships for leasing office space at the seaports, the ministry said.

In other news, Lin said that the Civil Aeronautics Administration and the Central Epidemic Command Center would review the seven-day quarantine requirement for flight and cabin crews about one month after the stricter policy took effect on Friday last week.

Previously, airline workers returning from overseas flight duty were required to undergo a three-day home quarantine, but the government decided to enforce a stricter policy after some airline employees were found to have broken the rules and transmitted COVID-19 locally.

Some pilots have said the new policy is “inhumane.”