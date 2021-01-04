Chen Shui-bian hosts first episode of new radio show

TREAD LIGHTLY: As part of his medical parole, Chen is not allowed to discuss politics, but said his show would focus on life and inspiring stories

Staff writer, with CNA





Former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) yesterday started a radio show on Smile Taiwan with Smile founder Shih Chuan (石川) as his first guest.

Speaking to reporters before the program began, Chen said it was his first time hosting a show, and although he was unfamiliar with radio, he was not embarrassed to learn something new.

The program would not focus on politics, but rather life and inspiring stories, he said.

Former president Chen Shui-bian smiles in Kaohisung yesterday before his debut as a radio show host. Photo: Wang Jung-hsiang, Taipei Times

His guests would be people from various professions with inspiring stories, he said, adding that among those he planned to interview was the composer of Mother’s Tears (阿母的目屎), the lyrics to which Chen wrote while in prison.

Chen was sentenced to 20 years in prison for money laundering and bribery, but was released on medical parole on Jan. 6, 2015, due to his deteriorating health.

As part of his parole, he may not appear on stage, give speeches or interviews, or discuss politics, and must abide by medical parole regulations, the prison said.

Taichung Prison deputy warden Wu Chao-ming (吳照明) has said it would collect data as part of an evaluation of Chen’s program.

Responding to reports that the prison did not approve of his radio show, Chen said that prison authorities had visited him on Wednesday, and that they had communicated about it in advance.

The show is scheduled to air every Sunday from 10am to 11am on the Kaohsiung-based station.

During yesterday’s show, Chen and Shih discussed growing up in poor families and their personal journeys.

Chen said he is grateful that his parents helped him pursue an education even if that meant borrowing money for tuition, and they respected his choice of the path he wanted to take, including changing his course of study from business to law.

He said that young people should work hard, adding that hard work can make up for a person’s shortcomings.