Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) on Saturday said he would sponsor an amendment banning the use of mobile devices mounted in a holder while driving.
The Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) prohibits driving while using a device that is held in the driver’s hand, but the phrasing does not restrict use of a device that has been placed in a holder, he said.
Any action that distracts a driver for even two seconds could create a dangerous traffic situation, Chao said, citing the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ Road Safety Committee.
Police data show that road collisions involving electronic device use have increased from 366 in 2016 to 454 in 2019, he said.
The amendments would change the act’s phrasing to include a blanket ban on mobile device use while driving, Chao said, adding that fines stipulated in the act would remain unchanged.
Using a phone while driving is punishable by a fine of NT$3,000 for car drivers and NT$1,000 for motorcycle and scooter drivers.
A delivery driver surnamed Lu (呂) said that most delivery drivers use a phone device only while stopped at a red light and when they know they have enough time before the light turns green.
“Drivers who watch TV on the road are the real menace to safety, and I do not think the suggested changes to the law will fix the problem” of unsafe driving habits, Lu said.
Another delivery driver surnamed Hu (胡) said that taking orders and using navigation apps are things drivers can do before they are on the road, and that drivers can always pull over to check their cellphones.
“The amendment will not have much effect on our jobs. Delivery people are pedestrians, too, and we should welcome policies that make the roads safer,” Hu said.
In other legislative news, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) on Friday said he would introduce a bill that would bar officials who show contempt for the legislature from entering the Legislative Yuan.
The proposed amendments would authorize the legislature to refuse entry to officials who showed contempt for the remainder of a legislative session, or until lawmakers see fit to rescind the status, he said.
Under the Act Governing the Exercise of Legislative Power (立法院職權行使法), members of the Executive Yuan must have the premier’s written permission to be excused from legislative interpellations, for which a stated reason is required, Chen said.
His proposed amendments would require the premier to request permission from the legislative speaker to be absent from interpellations, while other Executive Yuan officials must be excused by the convener of a session’s committee, he said.
If passed, the bill would ensure that government officials treat the Legislative Yuan with dignity and hold it in higher respect, Chen said.
The premier and other members of the Executive Yuan have a constitutional duty to attend interpellations so that they can be held accountable, Chen said.
Chen added that in practice, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and officials had on multiple occasions skipped legislative sessions without explaining their absence, refused to answer questions forthrightly or had given untruthful responses.
Such actions significantly hinder lawmakers from effectively monitoring the executive branch, and yet no penalty is stipulated under the law for contempt of the legislature, he said.
Taipei and New Taipei City rescuers were last night searching for an Indonesian student who fell into the Tamsui River (淡水河) during a New Year’s party cruise. The Taipei Police Department said that 26 Indonesian students were aboard a rented yacht for a New Year’s Eve party, when at about 5am yesterday a 19-year-old reveler fell overboard. The student fell off the boat, rented from Bok Cruise Co, as it passed by the Chong Yang Bridge (重陽大橋), which spans the river between Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), on its return to Taipei’s Dadaocheng Wharf (大稻埕碼頭), the
BAFFLING CASE: Case No. 790 tested negative for IgM and positive for IgG, indicating that a second positive was probably from his August infection, not a new one The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced two imported cases of COVID-19 in arrivals from the Philippines and the US. Each provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before boarding a flight to Taiwan and neither showed COVID-19 symptoms, the center said. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, said that one of the cases is a Filipino in his 30s who arrived for work on Dec. 14. The man stayed at a centralized quarantine facility after arrival and tested positive in a mandatory test before his quarantine ended on Sunday, Chuang said. The
Seven foreign professionals, including a translator from the UK, have gained approval for naturalization without surrendering their original citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. The seven people have special qualifications in the fields of education, technology, economics, medicine and agriculture, the ministry said in a statement. British national Peter Whittle, a resident of Taiwan for more than 35 years, has made significant contributions to the country, most notably in the field of Chinese-to-English translation and as an English-language consultant for various government agencies, the ministry said. Over the years, Whittle has helped bridge communications between the international community
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip