Groups march for Trump in Taipei and extend an invitation

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations.

The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands.

Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march.

People march in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point.

Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans.

Among them was Philip Ong, who was dressed as Captain America.

Ong worked in the shipping business and had for many years lived in New York City.

“I am here to thank President Trump, because he has done so much for Taiwan in the past four years,” Ong said.

“Trump was strong and tough against communist China, and had worked to protect Taiwanese people from the hostile forces,” said Ong, who now lives in Taipei.

The event was organized by the Preparatory Office of Autonomous Formosa Detached Territory of Japan, the Taiwan Republic Office, the Taiwan Solidarity Union and the Taiwan Independence Party.

The groups invited Trump to visit Taiwan and expressed their hope that formal Taiwan-US ties would be restored.

“Although the US Republican and Democratic parties are in agreement to back Taiwan on international issues, Taiwanese are very concerned that [US president-elect Joe] Biden’s family members have business interests in China,” Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) said.

“We have seen Trump approve 11 arms procurement deals for Taiwan, and signed into law the Taiwan Travel Act, the Taiwan Assurance Act and other Taiwan-friendly legislation,” Chen said.

“Trump has incorporated Taiwan as a partner into the new US Indo-Pacific Strategy,” he said. “Taiwanese want to express our gratitude to him.”

“Formosans are close friends of America and Japan, and strong supporters of democratic progress for the Chinese,” said Michael Yeun (楊明昊), a Taiwanese-American who wrote the groups’ invitation letter to Trump.