New Year’s reveler falls overboard, still missing

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Taipei and New Taipei City rescuers were last night searching for an Indonesian student who fell into the Tamsui River (淡水河) during a New Year’s party cruise.

The Taipei Police Department said that 26 Indonesian students were aboard a rented yacht for a New Year’s Eve party, when at about 5am yesterday a 19-year-old reveler fell overboard.

The student fell off the boat, rented from Bok Cruise Co, as it passed by the Chong Yang Bridge (重陽大橋), which spans the river between Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), on its return to Taipei’s Dadaocheng Wharf (大稻埕碼頭), the police said in a statement.

Police and firefighters from both cities soon arrived as part of the search-and-rescue operation with motorized boats.

A police investigator said that six Indonesian students on the yacht who witnessed the accident had said that the student who fell overboard was intoxicated.

The student was reportedly nauseated and headed to the deck to vomit, but lost their footing and fell into the river, they said.

The witnesses alerted the yacht’s captain, a man surnamed Chen (陳) who is an employee of Bok Cruise, the police said.

Chen told police he turned the yacht around while everyone looked for the missing student, but they could not find them due to the limited visibility in the morning hours.

The yacht had 28 people aboard, including the students, Chen and another crew member, police said.