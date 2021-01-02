The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three new imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total confirmed cases to 802.
Two of the cases involved Indonesian fishers in their 20s who arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 17, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, told a news conference.
The two presented certificates of negative test results performed within three days of boarding their flights to Taiwan and showed no COVID-19 symptoms during their 14-day mandatory quarantine, Lo said.
Photo: CNA
On Wednesday, they took a test before the end of their quarantine, which yesterday confirmed that they had contracted COVID-19, Lo said, adding that they remain asymptomatic.
Since the two migrant workers did not make contact with others during their quarantine, contact tracing was not needed.
The other case is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who was a long-time resident of the US and came back to Taiwan on Saturday last week, Lo said.
The man also presented a certificate of a negative test result before boarding his flight to Taiwan, the CECC said.
During his home quarantine, he developed a fever on Tuesday, and sought treatment at a hospital, where he took a COVID-19 test, Lo said, adding that the result came back positive yesterday.
Because hospital personnel who had contact with the man were protected, no contact tracing was necessary, Lo said.
Of the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, 707 have been classified as imported, 682 have recovered, 113 are hospitalized and seven have died, CECC data showed.
In related news, the Ministry of Education on Thursday issued a directive to schools, telling them to stop accepting entry permit applications for international students for at least one month.
The directive follows the CECC’s announcement on Wednesday that only Taiwanese citizens, residents and people in a few other categories would be allowed to enter the nation starting yesterday in response to a new variant of the COVID-19 virus first detected in the UK.
The suspension applies to all foreign students, including those from China, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as recipients of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Taiwan Scholarship, the Ministry of Education said.
Forty-nine international students that have already obtained entry permits, but have not yet arrived, would be allowed to enter, it said.
No new applications would be accepted by schools, with immediate effect, the ministry said, adding that the decision would be reviewed in a month’s time after consultations with the CECC.
The ministry did not give an estimate of how many foreign students would be affected.
