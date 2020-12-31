A Chinese Y-8 military aircraft on Tuesday entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the 19th such incursion this month, the Ministry of National Defense said.
The Y-8 anti-submarine variant entered the airspace between southwest Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙島) in the South China Sea, a chart provided by the ministry showed.
In response to the incursion, Taiwan’s air force scrambled jets to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issued radio warnings and mobilized air defense assets until it left the ADIZ, the ministry said.
An ADIZ is established by a country to allow the identification, location and control of approaching foreign aircraft.
However, international law does not stipulate any legal foundation for ADIZs.
Dec. 16 had the most Chinese military plane incursions for the month, involving three Y-8s — one anti-submarine variant, one tactical reconnaissance variant and one electronic signals intelligence variant — and a Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft, ministry records showed.
On Monday last week, one of two Chinese low-speed aircraft that entered the same area briefly crossed the southern tip of the median line of the Taiwan Strait.
The ministry in the middle of September established a section on its Web site to publish the movements of Chinese military planes near Taiwan.
