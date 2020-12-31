Nobel Prize in Literature winner Kazuo Ishiguro and Stephenie Meyer, author of the famed Twilight series, are to hold virtual talks at the Taipei International Book Exhibition next month, the event’s organizers said yesterday.
The two writers are among the 46 international authors who are to address audiences via videoconferencing or prerecorded speeches, Taipei Book Fair Foundation director Wang Hsiu-yin (王秀銀) said.
In a prerecorded video Meyer would on Jan. 31 discuss her new book Midnight Sun, which tells the love story of the two main characters in the series from the male perspective, Wang said at a news conference.
Photo: CNA
Meanwhile, 2017 Nobel laureate Ishiguro, whose bestselling books include The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go, would also appear in a prerecorded video address, Wang said, adding that the author is slated to speak on Jan. 30 on the subject “Creating with Humanity.”
Live discussions would also be held via videoconferencing, hosted by South Korean poet Chong Hyon-jong, German writer Judith Schalansky, and several authors from the Netherlands, France, the Czech Republic and Hong Kong, Wang said.
The full program for next year’s book fair, which is to run from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31 at the Taipei World Trade Center, would soon be posted on the event’s Web site, the organizers said.
Entry would be free for people under 18, people with disabilities and foreigners upon presentation of their passport, the organizers said.
Visitors would receive a NT$100 voucher to buy books at the fair, they said.
The organizers said that the fair would focus on literature from South Korea, which was planned to be the guest of honor nation at this year’s event, before it was postponed in late January, canceled in March and held online in May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Korean Publishers Association chairman Yoon Chul-ho said in a prerecorded message at the news conference that his country’s pavilion would be themed “XYZ,” which represents different generations, gender issues and the end of the world.
The approximately 100 books on display at the booth would reflect those themes and help Taiwanese readers become familiar with South Korean authors, he said.
The booth would feature five famous South Korean writers, including Cho Nam-joo, author of the bestselling novel Kim Ji-young: Born 1982, and Kim Young-ha, whose books have been translated into more than 10 languages, the foundation said.
Yoon also highlighted the significance of holding the book fair at this particular time.
“I think it is extremely meaningful that Taiwan can host an in-person book fair right now,” Yoon said, adding that he hoped that people in the publishing industry worldwide would soon be able to resume attending such fairs.
To curb the spread of COVID-19, all visitors would have their temperatures checked at the entrance of the venue, be required to wear masks at all times during their visit, and register their names and telephone numbers, the foundation said.
BAFFLING CASE: Case No. 790 tested negative for IgM and positive for IgG, indicating that a second positive was probably from his August infection, not a new one The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced two imported cases of COVID-19 in arrivals from the Philippines and the US. Each provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before boarding a flight to Taiwan and neither showed COVID-19 symptoms, the center said. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, said that one of the cases is a Filipino in his 30s who arrived for work on Dec. 14. The man stayed at a centralized quarantine facility after arrival and tested positive in a mandatory test before his quarantine ended on Sunday, Chuang said. The
CHECKING IT TWICE: All four people presented negative COVID-19 test results before boarding their flights, but all but one reported experiencing symptoms after arriving The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 780. The new cases involve people arriving from Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and the US, who all presented a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of boarding their flight, the center said in a statement. The case from the Philippines is a woman in her 30s who arrived in Taiwan to work on Dec. 10 and was quarantined at a government-designated center, the center said. The woman on Wednesday was tested prior to leaving mandatory 14-day quarantine and the result came back positive
Seven foreign professionals, including a translator from the UK, have gained approval for naturalization without surrendering their original citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. The seven people have special qualifications in the fields of education, technology, economics, medicine and agriculture, the ministry said in a statement. British national Peter Whittle, a resident of Taiwan for more than 35 years, has made significant contributions to the country, most notably in the field of Chinese-to-English translation and as an English-language consultant for various government agencies, the ministry said. Over the years, Whittle has helped bridge communications between the international community
A team of international archeologists has found that the origins of the Chamorro community of Guam are closely linked to Aborigines of the northern Philippines, whose ancestry can be traced to Taiwan. The study titled “Ancient DNA from Guam and the Peopling of the Pacific,” which is to be published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences next month, found that the Chamorros might have migrated to Guam from Taiwan via the Philippines. Hung Hsiao-chun (洪曉純), a Taiwanese archeologist at the Australian National University who coauthored the study, said that the the team was initially searching for a