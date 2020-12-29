Ministry studies increasing track sizes on east coast to allow for faster travel

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is studying the feasibility of increasing the track gauge of the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) east coast rail network to allow trains to travel faster, the Railway Bureau said on Sunday.

A feasibility study on increasing the track gauge from “narrow gauge” (106.7cm) to “standard gauge” (143.5cm) has been included in a research plan to allow express trains on the network to reach a maximum speed of 160kph from the current 130kph limit, while increasing overall network capacity, the bureau said.

The track gauge conversion is complicated, but it would reserve space for later installing mixed-gauge tracks, the bureau said.

Standard gauge would allow the ministry to upgrade the east coast rail network for more efficient use of express trains, said Lee Ker-tsung (李克聰), a transportation technology and management expert at the Consumers’ Foundation.

The installation of standard gauge tracks requires the reconstruction of existing rail lines and changes to all trains, which could affect the environment, Lee said.

Changing the track gauge of the TRA network could present cost-effectiveness and environmental issues, and affect its entire operations, Lee added.

Taiwan began developing its rail service during the Qing Dynasty, using a narrow gauge. Although largely rebuilt and expanded by the Japanese colonial government, it retained the 106.7cm system, which the TRA still uses.

The Taipei and Kaohsiung MRT railway systems and the Taiwan High Speed Rail use standard gauge.

Only a few countries use narrow-gauge tracks, making it difficult to procure parts and components required for maintenance, and the cost of buying rolling stock is also high, the TRA said.