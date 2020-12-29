Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) yesterday urged the government to prepare for a wave of Taiwanese coming back from overseas for the Lunar New Year holiday, as the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening in many countries.
“It is nearly the season for people to return home for the Lunar New Year holidays, but Taiwan’s capacity for prevention efforts against COVID-19 still needs strengthening,” Lee said at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, at which amendments to the Commercial Port Act (商港法) and the Seafarer Act (船員法) were being deliberated.
During the Lunar New Year period last year, the most inbound passengers in a single day was 88,676 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, and the lowest was 60,777 — an average of 68,613 per day, Lee said.
“Due to the current severe situation around the world, it will not be 60,000 to 70,000 per day like last year. Even at a conservative estimate of 3 percent, we could still have about 1,800 to 2,100 [arrivals] per day during the Lunar New Year holiday,” he said.
Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said he expected the number of inbound passengers to be about 10 percent of last year’s figure.
“At 10 percent, that is 6,000 inbound passengers per day during the Lunar New Year holiday, but we do not have enough disease prevention taxis to take passengers to quarantine hotels, as the current capacity is 600 people and the highest daily capacity is 2,500,” Lee said.
“The most conservative estimate for the Lunar New Year period requires capacity for least 2,000 people per day, so the [Ministry of Transportation and Communications] must expand the disease prevention taxi fleet,” Lee said.
Capacity at quarantine hotels also faces a stern test, with about 200 hotels nationwide providing 16,464 rooms for quarantine, he said.
“The occupancy rate has reached 65 percent, with about 10,700 people currently in these quarantine rooms,” he said. “When adding the upcoming wave of returns, we might not have enough rooms.”
He demanded that ministry officials impose stricter measures for monitoring and inspecting quarantine hotels, as hotels can allocate whole floors for quarantine purposes, while the other floors have regular guests.
MISUNDERSTANDING? The government said it would withdraw from the production line donation, but the Tainan firm denied that it would involve any commercial profit The government would withdraw from a firm’s plan to “donate” mask production lines to the Czech Republic if it involves the Taiwanese company making a profit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, while announcing that the ministry would also donate a mask production line to Prague through government channels. The Central News Agency (CNA) on Sunday reported that Tainan-based automatic device manufacturer Autoland Technology Co (東建安) was set to realize its promise to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil to donate five automated mask production lines to the European nation, a promise it made in September to thank Vystrcil for visiting
The US Congress on Monday passed an appropriations bill for the next fiscal year that included the Taiwan Assurance Act. The act would regularize arms sales and transfers to Taiwan, support the nation’s participation in international bodies and require the US Department of State to review its guidance regarding Taiwan-US relations. US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the appropriations bill into law when it arrives on his desk in the coming days, CNN reported. US representatives Eliot Engel and Michael McCaul, a Democrat and Republican respectively, sponsored the act in April last year and the House of Representatives unanimously passed it
The High Court yesterday sentenced Chang Shu-ching (張淑晶), who leased out rooms in New Taipei City, to nine years and eight months in prison for defrauding tenants. The judges convicted Chang on 23 charges: four counts of fraud, one count of extortion and 18 counts of false accusations against 78 tenants. In the first ruling in 2018, she was sentenced to eight years and two months. While the second ruling can be appealed, if it is upheld, 14 months of the total sentence could be commuted to a fine, which would leave a prison term of eight years and six months. Chang, 51, was
CHECKING IT TWICE: All four people presented negative COVID-19 test results before boarding their flights, but all but one reported experiencing symptoms after arriving The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 780. The new cases involve people arriving from Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and the US, who all presented a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of boarding their flight, the center said in a statement. The case from the Philippines is a woman in her 30s who arrived in Taiwan to work on Dec. 10 and was quarantined at a government-designated center, the center said. The woman on Wednesday was tested prior to leaving mandatory 14-day quarantine and the result came back positive