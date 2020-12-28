Local governments could seek a constitutional interpretation if the central government decides to nullify local municipalities’ food safety regulations demanding “ractopamine-free” products, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Evaluation and Discipline Committee director-general Yeh Ching-yuan (葉慶元) said yesterday.
Media reports have cited an anonymous Cabinet official as saying on Saturday that the central government was considering whether to nullify such new food safety regulations, but a decision would not be made until the Executive Yuan communicated further with local governments, hoping that they would drop plans for such rules.
The Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Thursday voted to approve a slew of administrative directives related to the government’s decision to lift restrictions on imports of pork containing ractopamine and on US beef from cattle older than 30 months, effective Friday. Ractopamine remains banned from use in domestic livestock farming.
Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said that ordinances by several local governments requiring zero tolerance for ractopamine in pork are causing confusion, not only because they conflict with Cabinet-level directives, but they also contradict one another.
Since the central government is responsible for enforcing food safety regulations, there should be a unified regulation so that the public is not at a loss as to what to do, he said.
The Executive Yuan would address the issue once it has gathered more opinions from local governments, Li added.
However, Yeh said that the Local Government Act (地方制度法) stipulates only that autonomous regulations carrying penalties must be sent to the central government for approval.
Those without penal measures can take effect immediately upon passage by a county or city council, and are not subject to central approval, he said.
While the Council of Grand Justices is deliberating a case, regulations established by local authorities remain in effect and cannot be overturned, modified or suspended by the central government, he added.
If the Democratic Progressive Party administration insists that local regulations are illegal or unconstitutional, local councils should in principle support local governments in filing for a constitutional interpretation, Yeh said.
City and county governments could also form a coalition to file for an interpretation by the grand justices, and the KMT headquarters would provide assistance if requested, he said.
The decision to label the local regulations as contradictory would be determined by the central government’s own political wisdom, Yeh added.
Additional reporting by CNA
MISUNDERSTANDING? The government said it would withdraw from the production line donation, but the Tainan firm denied that it would involve any commercial profit The government would withdraw from a firm’s plan to “donate” mask production lines to the Czech Republic if it involves the Taiwanese company making a profit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, while announcing that the ministry would also donate a mask production line to Prague through government channels. The Central News Agency (CNA) on Sunday reported that Tainan-based automatic device manufacturer Autoland Technology Co (東建安) was set to realize its promise to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil to donate five automated mask production lines to the European nation, a promise it made in September to thank Vystrcil for visiting
The US Congress on Monday passed an appropriations bill for the next fiscal year that included the Taiwan Assurance Act. The act would regularize arms sales and transfers to Taiwan, support the nation’s participation in international bodies and require the US Department of State to review its guidance regarding Taiwan-US relations. US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the appropriations bill into law when it arrives on his desk in the coming days, CNN reported. US representatives Eliot Engel and Michael McCaul, a Democrat and Republican respectively, sponsored the act in April last year and the House of Representatives unanimously passed it
CHECKING IT TWICE: All four people presented negative COVID-19 test results before boarding their flights, but all but one reported experiencing symptoms after arriving The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 780. The new cases involve people arriving from Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and the US, who all presented a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of boarding their flight, the center said in a statement. The case from the Philippines is a woman in her 30s who arrived in Taiwan to work on Dec. 10 and was quarantined at a government-designated center, the center said. The woman on Wednesday was tested prior to leaving mandatory 14-day quarantine and the result came back positive
The High Court yesterday sentenced Chang Shu-ching (張淑晶), who leased out rooms in New Taipei City, to nine years and eight months in prison for defrauding tenants. The judges convicted Chang on 23 charges: four counts of fraud, one count of extortion and 18 counts of false accusations against 78 tenants. In the first ruling in 2018, she was sentenced to eight years and two months. While the second ruling can be appealed, if it is upheld, 14 months of the total sentence could be commuted to a fine, which would leave a prison term of eight years and six months. Chang, 51, was