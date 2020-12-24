A majority of cable television operators are planning to replace Fox Sports channels with Eleven Sports channels, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday, adding that it would quickly review the applications to ensure a seamless transition.
Fox Sports Taiwan in October announced that it would withdraw from the local market effective Friday next week.
It did not specify a reason.
The network operates the Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2 and Fox Sports 3 channels in Taiwan, the commission said.
Most cable system operators offer Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2 as part of their basic packages, but charge an additional fee for Fox Sports 3.
Multiple system operators Kbro Co, Taiwan Broadband, China Network System and Taiwan Optical Platform, as well as three independent operators, plan to replace Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2 with Eleven Sports 1 and Eleven Sports 2 on the same channel spots, the commission said.
The changes would affect about 2.72 million subscribers, who make up 55.72 percent of the market, it said.
Three cable systems under Dafeng TV Ltd would use Videoland’s entertainment and sports channels to replace Fox’s two channels, but they would also add Sportcast 1 and Sportcast 2 to their basic packages, the commission said.
Another multiple-system operator, Taiwan Broadband Communications, would charge additional fees for access to Eleven Sports’ two channels, it said.
The regulations require cable television operators to run a news ticker about the changes for at least five straight days before they switch channels, it said.
