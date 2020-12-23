Federation to publish first report on Taiwan’s birds

MILESTONE: The report highlights threats such as the degradation of wetlands, and compiles long-term data gathered by researchers, citizen scientists and birders

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Wild Bird Federation yesterday said that it would publish the nation’s first comprehensive report on the 674 wild bird species documented in Taiwan and the threats facing them, hailing it as a milestone for the nation’s biodiversity conservation efforts.

The federation made the announcement along with the Council of Agriculture’s Endemic Species Research Institute at a news conference in Taipei, with Scott Pursner, director of the federation’s international affairs, providing simultaneous translation in English.

The State of Taiwan’s Birds 2020 report compiles long-term observation data collected by researchers, citizen scientists and birders, with the earliest data sets dating to 1972, federation secretary-general Allen Lyu (呂翊維) said.

Participants look at birds at the Taiwan Birdathon, an annual international bird-watching event organized by the Southeast Coast National Scenic Area Administration, in Tainan on Dec. 5. Photo: Yang Ching-cheng, Taipei Times

A Chinese-language version of the report, which is near completion, would be released soon, along with summary reports in Chinese and English, he said, adding that future editions would be published biennially.

Of the 674 wild bird species documented in Taiwan, 52 are threatened, while the populations of 29 breeding birds and 15 migratory waterbirds are declining, Lyu said.

The report highlights threats faced by the birds, including climate change, invasive bird species, loss and degradation of wetlands, poisoning, the wild bird trade and seabird bycatch, he said.

Asked about the effects of solar panels and offshore wind farm installations on wild birds, Lyu said the report traces wetland degradation over the past two or three decades, but has not touched on energy development, which is a more recent issue.

The federation has been communicating with government agencies about mitigating the effects of energy installations on wetlands, and the results might be included in future editions, he added.

Taiwan is home to 29 endemic bird species and 55 endemic subspecies, meaning the nation’s conservation efforts are critical to their survival, institute assistant researcher Lin Da-li (林大利) said.

Particularly, the Taiwan hwamei and Formosan bulbul — both endemic species — as well as the ring-necked pheasant — an endemic subspecies — are in need of urgent conservation, Lin said.

Migratory birds that winter in Taiwan come from northern countries, so Taiwan’s data are helpful for other countries, he said.

Although Taiwan is not a member of the UN, the nation still refers to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity to publish related reports and contribute its data, Lyu said.

The federation in September renamed itself, replacing the word “Chinese” with “Taiwan” after its membership was canceled by BirdLife International due to pressure from Beijing.

Asked if the federation’s international participation was affected by the incident, Lyu said that its work was not affected much, as its contact with the international organization is limited.

While the federation might not have access to activities held by the organization, it maintains close cooperation with other member states, such as Japan, Malaysia and the UK, he said.