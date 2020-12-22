More than 480 people have reported adverse reactions to the influenza vaccine as of Dec. 9, the most ever recorded in Taiwan, but health authorities have said there is no cause for concern.
From the launch of the government’s annual flu vaccination program on Oct. 5 to Dec. 9, 5.83 million flu vaccines were administered, with 485 people reporting an adverse reaction after taking the shot, or 8.3 people per 100,000 recipients, according to the latest data on adverse vaccine reactions released on Sunday by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
That was far higher than the 115 adverse events reported last year, the data showed.
Of this season’s reported cases, 138 were categorized as severe adverse events, up from only 22 cases a year earlier.
Sixteen people have died after developing severe symptoms following a flu vaccination during the same period compared with none the previous year, the data showed, but the FDA said the figures do not warrant concern.
After analyzing information related to the flu vaccines used in the 2020-2021 flu vaccination program — including vaccine brands, lot numbers and symptoms of adverse events — the FDA said it saw no sign of safety concerns, but would continue to monitor the situation.
Among the reported severe adverse events, three were suspected cases of acute myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart); seven of anaphylaxis (a serious allergic reaction); one of Stevens-Johnson syndrome (a disorder of the skin and mucous membranes); 11 of facial palsy; five of Guillain-Barre syndrome, which causes the immune system to attack the nerves; and nine of epilepsy and convulsions.
There were also cases of febrile seizures, spinal meningitis, encephalitis and rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which damaged skeletal muscle rapidly breaks down.
Pediatrician Chan Chien-chun (詹前俊) on Sunday said that they had encountered more people this year asking whether the vaccine was responsible for the fevers, headaches or body aches they experience after receiving a flu shot.
Most of the cases had nothing to do with flu vaccinations, Chan said, attributing the panic among flu vaccine recipients to the reports of more than 70 people in South Korea who died after taking a flu vaccine shot earlier this year.
A crowd yesterday marched in Taipei to rally support for US President Donald Trump and show opposition to the Chinese Communist Party. At the parade organized by Epoch Media Group — publisher of the Epoch Times and affiliated with Falun Gong — participants carried placards with slogans such as: “Taiwan-US cooperation, we support Trump to dispose communist China” and “Taiwan, Fight for Trump.” Some signs echoed messages used by Trump supporters who believe he won the US election last month, with phrases such as: “Stop the Steal” and “Make America Great Again.” Despite Trump’s claims of election fraud, the US Electoral College on
MYSTERIOUS DEATHS: Investigators are gathering samples from the animals, as well as from water and plants in the area, to determine a cause of death, they said Twenty-four dead water buffaloes have been found in Yangmingshan (陽明山) in the past few months, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office said yesterday, urging the public to stay away from buffaloes in the area. In October, there were an estimated 80 wild water buffaloes in the mountain, but since then, there have been reports of the animals being found dead, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Keng Wei (耿葳) said on Friday. Initially, the reports were confined to the area along the Qingtiangang (擎天崗) trail, but there have since been reports from the nearby Shihtiling (石梯嶺) area, Keng said. Investigators have not
INVASIVE: The reptiles, native to the Americas and once imported to Taiwan as pets, have no natural predators in the nation, an official said The Council of Agriculture (COA) on Wednesday raised alarm over a dramatic increase in the invasive green iguana population, as the number of the animals captured in the wild has grown more than 27-fold over the past five years. The import and sale of the reptile, also known as the American iguana, was legalized in 2001, and they soon became popular as pets. However, many green iguanas were likely released into the wild by their owners as they grew to their full size of up to 1.5m. In the absence of natural predators, their numbers have multiplied, destroying crops and threatening native ecosystems. The
HIDDEN CAMERAS: Chang Tzu-yen rated the women he secretly filmed, traced some of them on social media, followed them and took their pictures, investigators said The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced Chang Tzu-yen (張子彥) to six years in prison for placing hidden cameras in school and public toilets to secretly film women and girls, as well as circulating the recordings. Two years of the sentence can be commuted to a fine and the ruling can be appealed. Prosecutors had asked for a harsh punishment as a deterrent after an investigation found that Chang, 26, secretly filmed more than 160 girls and women mainly in Taipei and New Taipei City. The court said that it found Chang, a recent graduate of the National Taipei University of Technology, guilty of