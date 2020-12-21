The National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMOFA) in Taichung is to hold a series of events on Saturday, featuring magic performances and outdoor concerts, in celebration of the Christmas holiday season.
The family-friendly performances are to be held from noon to 5pm at the museum in the city’s West District (西區), the museum said.
“Christmas at NTMOFA” (國美耶誕頌) would start with a show by Taichung-based group Dreamer Performing (圓夢家表演藝術團隊), which would stage street entertainment acts at the museum’s first floor and outdoor park throughout the afternoon, it said.
From 2pm to 2:40pm, magician Joshua Huang (黃信凱) and balloon artist Liao Yu-min (廖昱閔) would perform in the museum’s picture book area, it said.
The National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra Wind Ensemble’s brass quintet would perform Christmas carols in two back-to-back concerts on the lawn in front of the museum from 3pm to 3:45pm, and from 4pm to 4:45pm, the museum said.
As the temperature drops, the museum said it would invite everyone to visit the exhibitions, enjoy the performances, listen to the music and share the festive mood.
Museum director Liang Yung-fei (梁永斐) said that the museum appreciates the continued support from the public.
Separately, the museum would on Saturday open two new exhibitions: “As Fun as Art! Play with Herve Tullet” (赫威.托雷玩藝術), and the 36th edition of Taiwan’s New Year Prints Exhibition, titled “Happy Oxen Welcoming the Spring” (喜牛迎春－牛年年畫特展).
This is the first time that Tullet, a French artist and author of children’s books, would exhibit his work in Taiwan, the museum said.
“As Fun as Art!” and “Happy Oxen” will be on view until Nov. 28 and Feb. 28 next year respectively.
During the Christmas holiday season, three other exhibitions, including the Taiwan Biennial, themed “Subzoology” (禽獸不如), are also to be held at the museum, it said.
More information about the events and exhibitions can be found at www.ntmofa.gov.tw.
