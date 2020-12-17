The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday downplayed a study earlier this year by Taipei Veterans General Hospital that suggested about 11,800 adults in Taiwan might have contracted the virus that causes COVID-19, based on a seroprevalence rate of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 of 0.05 percent.
The center said the study, which was published in the international medical journal Lancet Regional Health — Western Pacific in October, cannot reflect the general population.
The study’s researchers used residual specimens from blood tests administered to 14,765 adults that visited the hospital’s outpatient and emergency departments over two periods — May 25 to 30 and July 6 to 8 — and screened them for anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.
Seven of the specimens collected in May and four collected in July tested positive for the antibody, and the unweighted seroprevalence was approximately 0.07 percent.
However, as about 78.2 percent of people whose specimens were used in the study were older than 50, the researchers weighted the prevalence by age, resulting in an overall weighted seroprevalence of 0.05 percent.
That 0.05 percent rate implies that about 11,800 adults in Taiwan might have anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which is about 24 times the number of confirmed cases reported as of Sept. 2, the article said.
The authors wrote that “a large proportion of Taiwanese people might have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus, however, most of them were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and not qualified for a diagnostic viral nucleic acid test.”
Their journal article said the seroprevalence of 0.05 percent in Taiwan is significantly lower than most nations in the world, and that the detection rate did not increase in about a week after a four-day long holiday (the June 25 to 28 Dragon Boat Festival), in which many people took part in social activities, indicating that Taiwan’s disease prevention measures were effective.
Asked by reporters to comment on the study, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesperson, said the study used two types of serological assays, which could possibly have prevented cross-reactivity of antibodies against other viruses.
The study did not identify whether the people whose blood contained antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 had returned to Taiwan from other countries or had been exposed to confirmed cases, so the research findings could not be used to reflect the general population.
National Taiwan University vice president Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the CECC specialist advisory panel, said one of the serological assays used by the study was a commercial assay and the other was developed by an Academia Sinica laboratory, but the sensitivity and specificity of the assays were still up for debate.
How the people enrolled in the study were selected and whether they could represent the general population was also subject to discussion, as the study did not provide their background information, including whether they had recently returned to Taiwan from abroad.
“What we can clearly see is the seroprevalence in Taiwan is very low, especially given that the study’s second period of specimen collection was after a long holiday, the seropositive rate did not increase, nor was community spread observed,” Chang said.
That showed that more discussion was needed as to whether the study could be used to estimate how many people in Taiwan have been infected with the virus.
OPENING UP: The city-state announced that visitors from Taiwan, with immediate effect, can apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Friday next week The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed an announcement by Singapore that it is to lift border restrictions for travelers from Taiwan from Friday next week, saying that it would help promote potential “travel bubbles” between the two nations. The reopening would encourage the resumption of people-to-people and bilateral trade exchanges, the ministry said, thanking the Singaporean government for affirming Taiwan’s achievements in containing COVID-19. Taiwan earlier this year exported to Singapore nonwoven fabric for mask production, and donated medical-grade masks and N95 respirators, showing that disease prevention knows no borders, it said. Singapore is listed as one of 16 low-risk nations by
NO EXCUSES: The CECC said it has fined three Americans, two Hong Kongers and an Australian NT$10,000 for not providing a PCR test report upon their arrival in Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 — a traveler from Indonesia and three from the Philippines — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 724. The four people, all migrant workers, arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 25 and 26, and were tested before the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine, the CECC said, adding that the results came back positive yesterday. All migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia, except those hired as fishers, are required to quarantine for 14 days at a designated government-run center and are tested for COVID-19
LEGISLATIVE PROTECTION: A ‘household service act’ is needed to protect foreign domestic workers, who are not currently covered by the Labor Standards Act About 200 migrant workers and workers’ rights advocates yesterday rallied in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to push for legislation to guarantee legal protection for domestic workers. At the heart of the protesters’ demands is a proposed “household service act” that the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT) — a coalition of grassroots migrants’ rights organizations that organized the protest — has been pushing for since 2003. Protesters held signs with messages reading “We want legal protection,” “We are not slaves and not products,” and “Stop human trafficking. Stop exploitation.” Representatives of several groups, including MENT members such as the Taipei-based
‘COMPETITOR’: US president-elect Joe Biden might center his foreign policy on cooperation with Indo-Pacific allies to stem the expansion of Chinese influence US president-elect Joe Biden is likely to pursue a softer policy on China, focusing on cybersecurity and information technology challenges, as opposed to the “hard containment” direction favored by US President Donald Trump, an academic said yesterday. At a seminar hosted by the Prospect Foundation in Taipei, Academia Sinica Institute of European and American Studies research fellow Lin Cheng-yi (林正義) and others shared their predictions for US policy in the Indo-Pacific region under the Biden administration. Biden would likely maintain the current administration’s definition of China as a “strategic competitor,” Lin said. Foundation chairman and former minister of foreign affairs Mark Chen (陳唐山)