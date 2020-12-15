Tsai sends Eswatini condolences after prime minister dies

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday extended her condolences on the passing of Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who died in a South African hospital on Sunday aged 52.

“Their majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini,” Eswatini Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said on Sunday.

Dlamini “passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa,” Masuku said, without detailing the cause of death.

Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini speaks at the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland, on Dec. 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Dlamini had announced in the middle of last month that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but said that he felt well and was asymptomatic.

He was hospitalized in South Africa earlier this month.

Dlamini was named prime minister in October 2018.

In a statement issued yesterday by Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵), Tsai remembered Dlamini as a respected political leader who firmly supported Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

Tsai has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Eswatini embassy to convey Taiwan’s condolences to the government and people of Eswatini, the statement said.

Eswatini is Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Africa.

Formerly known as Swaziland, Eswatini has reported more than 6,700 COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths among its population of 1.2 million people.

Additional reporting by AFP