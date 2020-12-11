A vast majority of respondents in a poll on national identity said they were “Taiwanese,” the Taiwan Thinktank said yesterday.
Regarding national identification, 59.8 percent of respondents said they are Taiwanese, while only 2.9 percent identified as Chinese, Taiwan Thinktank deputy executive-general Doong Sy-chi (董思齊) told a news conference in Taipei, adding that 34 percent of respondents said they identify as Taiwanese and Chinese.
When given only one choice, 84.9 percent identified as Taiwanese, and only 8.7 percent said they were Chinese, Doong said, adding that the findings were consistent with earlier surveys.
About 90 percent of people aged 18 to 29 identify as Taiwanese, while 25 percent of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters identify as Chinese, Doong said.
Commenting of the growing self-identification as Taiwanese, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said: “This is the clear manifestation of national identity.”
However, Taiwan Association of University Professors deputy chairman Chen Li-fu (陳俐甫) said that about 8 percent of Taiwanese would choose the Chinese side “when crunch time comes.”
Lawmakers should amend legislation to better protect national security, for example by limiting Chinese investments in Taiwan, he added.
In the poll, about 60 percent of respondents said that Taiwan’s economy so far fared well during the COVID-19 pandemic, while about 35 percent said that the economy did not perform well enough, the think tank said.
Eighty-two percent said that the government should push Taiwan as a brand to help export-oriented companies, Doong said.
However, 81.3 percent said that Taiwan should seek to join international trade blocs, even if that would mean joining under a different name, Doong added.
Fifty-five percent said that Taiwanese firms should cut links to China-dominated supply chains, he said.
A majority thinks that US-led supply chains are better for Taiwan’s economy, while 30 percent think that close ties to Chinese manufacturers are more important, Doong said.
Among the four elected presidents of Taiwan’s democratic era, respondents gave the highest grades to late president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), the think tank said, adding that this reflected strong support for Lee’s policies to develop industries and spur economic growth.
More than 70 percent agreed with Lee’s “go slow, be patient” principle, Doong said, adding that 84.1 percent said they supported Lee’s efforts to integrate Taiwan into the global economy by joining international bodies such as the APEC.
The survey, conducted from Friday to Sunday last week, collected 1,078 valid telephone samples from across Taiwan, and had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
NOISE COMPLAINTS: The city is to set up a response center to supervise resources for the event, ask the organizers to reduce noise and provide a clear parade route The Taipei City Government has proposed three ways to improve the annual Tshing Shan Festival, which received many noise pollution complaints over the weekend, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday. The festival, held by the Qingshan Temple (青山宮) in Wanhua District (萬華), is one of the three biggest temple festivals in Taipei and ran from Friday through Sunday. The city government received 509 complaints during the event, mainly over noise from firecrackers and fireworks late at night and into the morning. A fire also broke out on the roof of a five-story building as a festival parade passed through Huanghe N
TAIWAN TO RYUKYU: Paleolithic seafarers might have deliberately set sail, as drifting in the ocean would not have led them to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, a new study found About 30,000 years ago, ancient inhabitants of Taiwan might have intentionally crossed the Kuroshio, one of the world’s strongest currents, researchers found. They might have searched for a new habitat and reached the Ryukyu Islands in Japan, said a study, titled “Palaeolithic voyage for invisible islands beyond the horizon,” which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study, led by anthropologist Yousuke Kaifu, a ancient history researcher at the University of Tokyo, is part of a project on maritime migration of Paleolithic people 35,000 to 30,000 years ago. While some of them are believed to have migrated from Taiwan
VALUABLE REAL ESTATE: With fewer than 300,000 parking spaces for nearly 3 million vehicles, the city has been building parking facilities wherever it can Taichung residents have registered more than 1.11 million cars, far exceeding the number of parking spaces in the city, leading to complaints about parking, a source said Saturday. Residents have also registered nearly 1.74 million scooters and motorcycles, but there are only 145,000 parking spaces for cars and trucks, and 146,000 spaces for scooters — far fewer than residents need, the source said. Facing budget constraints, the city only has about NT$1.4 billion (US$49.1 million) annually to handle parking-related expenses, including personnel, management and maintenance costs, Taichung Parking Management Office Director Lee Chun-hsien (李春賢) said. About NT$500 million of the office’s budget is
FAMILY TRAGEDY: A man was found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung along with his wife, who had cancer, a son with epilepsy and an 11-year-old daughter with aphasia A group representing caregivers yesterday called for public awareness of families dealing with long-term care burdens, while reassuring caregivers that support is available, after a family was found dead on Friday. The Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers issued the call after a couple and their two children were found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. The body of a 57-year-old man surnamed Chien (簡) was found in the driver’s seat when police arrived at the scene after receiving a report at about 8am. Chien’s wife, 52, son, 24, and daughter, 11, were lying on