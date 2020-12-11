The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) must face the mistakes it made during the White Terror era with honesty and humility, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday, as he became the first KMT chairman to visit the National Human Rights Museum in New Taipei City.
The museum, inaugurated in 2018, has two campuses in New Taipei City’s Jingmei District (景美) and on Green Island (綠島).
Chiang made the trip to commemorate International Human Rights Day, as well as the 41st anniversary of the Kaohsiung Incident — also known as the Formosa Incident — when the then-KMT government cracked down on a demonstration organized by Formosa Magazine, leading to the arrest of many prominent democracy activists.
Photo: Weng Yu-huang, Taipei Times
Museum director Chen Chun-hung (陳俊宏) accompanied the chairman as he toured the courtroom where Kaohsiung Incident detainees were tried.
Photographs of people who would become Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leaders standing trial dotted the walls, including photographs of former DPP chairmen Huang Hsin-chieh (黃信介) and Shih Ming-te (施明德), and Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊).
Chiang also visited the museum’s wall of plaques memorializing victims of political persecution, where he lingered over the name of his great uncle, Chiang Han-chin (江漢津).
Photo: Weng Yu-huang, Taipei Times
Many people were persecuted for speaking freely during the White Terror, even someone from his own family, he said.
Chiang Han-chin, his grandfather’s cousin, was imprisoned from 1950 to 1975 before passing away in 1993, he said.
Seeing his name on the plaque filled him with grief and regret, and taught him an important lesson, Johnny Chiang said.
The chairman said he came to the museum to witness and reflect on this period in the nation’s past.
“History cannot be forgotten,” he said, adding that transitional justice depends upon truth, consolation and reconciliation.
The KMT has an obligation to be humble and reflective for the sake of the families of victims of political persecution, he said.
All information related to the White Terror era must be declassified and the truth revealed, as only then can reconciliation follow, he added.
“There is no history that cannot be declassified, no truth that cannot be revealed,” Johnny Chiang said.
These martyrs sacrificed themselves and their families to craft Taiwan’s democracy, he said.
It is from this stage in history that Taiwan’s flourishing democracy emerged, Johnny Chiang said, adding that he visited to reflect on this past and cherish the free and open society Taiwan now enjoys.
NOISE COMPLAINTS: The city is to set up a response center to supervise resources for the event, ask the organizers to reduce noise and provide a clear parade route The Taipei City Government has proposed three ways to improve the annual Tshing Shan Festival, which received many noise pollution complaints over the weekend, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday. The festival, held by the Qingshan Temple (青山宮) in Wanhua District (萬華), is one of the three biggest temple festivals in Taipei and ran from Friday through Sunday. The city government received 509 complaints during the event, mainly over noise from firecrackers and fireworks late at night and into the morning. A fire also broke out on the roof of a five-story building as a festival parade passed through Huanghe N
TAIWAN TO RYUKYU: Paleolithic seafarers might have deliberately set sail, as drifting in the ocean would not have led them to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, a new study found About 30,000 years ago, ancient inhabitants of Taiwan might have intentionally crossed the Kuroshio, one of the world’s strongest currents, researchers found. They might have searched for a new habitat and reached the Ryukyu Islands in Japan, said a study, titled “Palaeolithic voyage for invisible islands beyond the horizon,” which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study, led by anthropologist Yousuke Kaifu, a ancient history researcher at the University of Tokyo, is part of a project on maritime migration of Paleolithic people 35,000 to 30,000 years ago. While some of them are believed to have migrated from Taiwan
VALUABLE REAL ESTATE: With fewer than 300,000 parking spaces for nearly 3 million vehicles, the city has been building parking facilities wherever it can Taichung residents have registered more than 1.11 million cars, far exceeding the number of parking spaces in the city, leading to complaints about parking, a source said Saturday. Residents have also registered nearly 1.74 million scooters and motorcycles, but there are only 145,000 parking spaces for cars and trucks, and 146,000 spaces for scooters — far fewer than residents need, the source said. Facing budget constraints, the city only has about NT$1.4 billion (US$49.1 million) annually to handle parking-related expenses, including personnel, management and maintenance costs, Taichung Parking Management Office Director Lee Chun-hsien (李春賢) said. About NT$500 million of the office’s budget is
FAMILY TRAGEDY: A man was found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung along with his wife, who had cancer, a son with epilepsy and an 11-year-old daughter with aphasia A group representing caregivers yesterday called for public awareness of families dealing with long-term care burdens, while reassuring caregivers that support is available, after a family was found dead on Friday. The Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers issued the call after a couple and their two children were found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. The body of a 57-year-old man surnamed Chien (簡) was found in the driver’s seat when police arrived at the scene after receiving a report at about 8am. Chien’s wife, 52, son, 24, and daughter, 11, were lying on