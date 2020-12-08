The Tourism Bureau yesterday unveiled the design of the main attraction for next year’s Taiwan Lantern Festival, a huge bamboo lantern that changes shape and swings as if it were moving in the wind.
The festival, which opens on Feb. 26 in Hsinchu City, is to feature a 15m-tall installation art lantern, comprised of 108 bamboo sticks and glass made in Hsinchu.
With the help of a mechanical device, the lantern’s form would change from a cylindrical shape, to a round form and to an oval shape, and it also moves as though it were swaying in the wind.
Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Government
The bureau last year announced that the nation’s flagship tourism event would be held in Hsinchu, which would also be the first time the city has hosted the event.
The Hsinchu City Government and the Tourism Bureau unveiled the design of the festival’s main lantern in a ceremony at the Taipei Grand Hotel.
This year has been a difficult one for everyone as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all activities, Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅).
However, Taiwan is a blessed place, due to the collective efforts of the central and local governments to contain the spread of the pandemic, he said.
“People in other countries are still experiencing the effects of the pandemic, but we can gather here to celebrate the Taiwan Lantern Festival,” he said.
The festival would show to the world Taiwan’s success in containing COVID-19, while also giving people hope that the pandemic would soon end and their lives would return to normal, he said.
“We are glad to have the chance to work with the Tourism Bureau to hold the festival. In the past, the city government was not willing to hold the event due to various considerations. However, since 2018, we have been pursuing the opportunity to host such an event and invite the public to witness the development of this small but great city,” he said.
Hsinchu might be small, with a population of about 450,000, but it is filled with energy, Lin added.
Thanks to the Hsinchu Science Park, the city is home to many highly educated, high-income earners, he said, adding that it also has the highest birth rate in the nation.
Although the city has 300 years of history, the oldest in northern Taiwan, the average age of its residents is 39, he said.
The lantern festival would mark its 32nd edition, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said, adding that he has been trying to combine technology and local culture in the festivals, starting with this year’s event in Taichung.
“The Hsinchu Science Park is the heart of technology in Taiwan. We hope that the festival will be a combination of optical technology and art. The nation’s strength in design can also be applied in the creation of art. The festival would surely be a huge hit when local culture and industry are added to it as well,” he said.
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,
Trial runs on the first line of Taichung’s MRT rail system could be further delayed after the Taichung City Government asked for more comprehensive safety checks following a malfunction. Trial runs on the Green Line began on Nov. 16, but were suspended after one of the trains on Nov. 21 reported a malfunction at the Taichung High Speed Rail Station terminal. Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corp (TMRTC) the same day said that all services would be suspended until the problem is resolved. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the train’s manufacturer, said that a US-made coupling connecting two carriages had broken, which the
TAIWAN TO RYUKYU: Paleolithic seafarers might have deliberately set sail, as drifting in the ocean would not have led them to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, a new study found About 30,000 years ago, ancient inhabitants of Taiwan might have intentionally crossed the Kuroshio, one of the world’s strongest currents, researchers found. They might have searched for a new habitat and reached the Ryukyu Islands in Japan, said a study, titled “Palaeolithic voyage for invisible islands beyond the horizon,” which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study, led by anthropologist Yousuke Kaifu, a ancient history researcher at the University of Tokyo, is part of a project on maritime migration of Paleolithic people 35,000 to 30,000 years ago. While some of them are believed to have migrated from Taiwan