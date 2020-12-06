Readers of the Financial Times have selected President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as one of the most influential women of this year, alongside others such as US vice president-elect Kamala Harris and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The newspaper this week published its annual profile series on influential women, which included features on Wuhan lockdown diarist Fang Fang (方方), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors.
In addition to its own selection, the paper also asked readers to nominate their own choices for women who had made a difference.
On Friday it released its selection of the top 12 figures nominated by readers.
The 12 women were introduced with a quote from a reader.
In the section on Tsai, an unnamed reader wrote that the president had generated enthusiasm in the elections in January, “made an excellent decision to ban arrivals from mainland China early [in the pandemic] and made Taiwan one of the world’s strongest economies this year.”
Politically, Tsai had resisted “pressures from Beijing, while not offending China, thereby avoiding further escalation in tensions,” the reader wrote. “She also supported same-sex marriage in Taiwan, which is now legal.”
Readers also selected Ozlem Tureci, chief medical officer at German vaccine developer BioNTech, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The list also recognized late US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pop star Taylor Swift and all working mothers, who they said are balancing multiple roles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
LOOPHOLES: The people behind biased media content produced by a Chinese network, likely without sending staff to Taiwan, remain anonymous, a source said Beijing’s latest attempt at psychological warfare through heavily biased online media is aimed at sowing discord and polarizing Taiwanese society, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. The council’s comment came in response to Chinese network Southeast Television, which late last month began broadcasting an online program featuring commentary by Taiwanese unification supporters that authorities suspect was filmed illegally in Taiwan. To circumvent cross-strait regulations, the broadcaster collaborated with online service provider Baidu to air the series titles Diverse Voices From the Taiwan Strait (台海百家說). Only Taiwanese are shown on camera, without revealing the host, interviewer or production team. In one video, political commentator and
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,
SUPPRESSION: Michael Tsai, a former defense minister, said that Beijing’s list of Taiwan independence advocates contravenes the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights The best way to respond to threats from China against Taiwan independence advocates is for the president to publicly reiterate Taiwan’s sovereignty, former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said on Sunday. Chinese media on Nov. 15 said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was compiling “a list of stubborn Taiwanese separatists and will severely punish them in accordance with [China’s] Anti-Secession Law and hold them accountable for their actions for the rest of their lives.” Chinese media subsequently accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of being a “first-rate war criminal,” because of his policy on mask exports. “The vast majority