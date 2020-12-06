Chen Chao-ming posts bail

Staff writer, with CNA





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chen Chao-ming (陳超明), who had been detained on suspicion of corruption, was released on NT$5 million (US$174,410) bail on Friday, but is under home detention and barred from leaving the country.

When leaving the Taipei District Court after posting bail, Chen said that he was innocent and not involved in corruption.

He would offer his side of the story at a news conference, he said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chen Chao-ming, center, talks to reporters outside the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office in Shilin Distirct on Friday. Photo: CNA

Chen, Sufin Siluko of the KMT, Su Chen-ching, (蘇震清) of the Democratic Progressive Party, and former New Power Party legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) were indicted in September for alleged breaches of the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例) in a case related to ownership of the Pacific SOGO Department store chain.

Prosecutors accused them of accepting bribes from former Pacific Distribution Investment Co chairman Lee Heng-lung (李恆隆) to help Lee in his legal battle against Far Eastern Group over ownership of the department store chain.

Prosecutors said that Lee allegedly made payments to the lawmakers since 2013 to buy influence and help him retake ownership of Pacific SOGO, one of the most profitable department store chains in Taiwan.

Former Su aide Kuo Ke-ming (郭克銘) served as an intermediary responsible for delivering bribes to lawmakers and their assistants on Lee’s behalf, and gave Chen NT$1 million, prosecutors said.