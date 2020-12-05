Movie director sentence upheld by High Court

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The High Court on Wednesday upheld a ruling in April by the Taipei District Court in a sexual assault case.

The High Court rejected the appeal by movie director Doze Niu (鈕承澤), saying that he in November 2018 sexually assaulted a female member of a film crew at a party at his residence.

Niu was sentenced to four years in prison.

Niu filed an appeal to the lower court ruling, saying that the woman expressed “romantic feelings” for him and did not resist his advances.

Niu said that they had consensual sex after the other guests had left his residence.

High Court spokeswoman Huang Yu-ting (黃玉婷) said that the High Court rejected Niu’s claim, as the result of a medical examination of the victim suggests that she resisted Niu.

Communication records and other evidence also suggest that she did not have any romantic feelings for Niu, the spokeswoman said, adding that the victim after the incident showed symptoms of psychological trauma.

“Niu showed no remorse for his action, showing that he lacks understanding of sexual equality and women’s rights to sexual autonomy,” Huang said. “He used his fame as a film director to make people believe that they had consensual sex.”

During the lower court case litigation, Niu offered the victim NT$600,000 (US$21,037) to settle the case, Niu’s lawyer said, adding that he later increased his offer to NT$2 million.

The victim rejected the offer, saying that she did so because Niu did not offer an apology or show remorse, the Taipei District Court filing shows.

The verdict can be appealed.