Taipei Illustration Fair to open at Songshan park

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The third edition of the Taipei Illustration Fair is to open on Friday at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park with the theme: “I am, who are you?”

Curated by Andy Yen (?寧志) and organized by the Taichung-based Freedom Men Art Apartments (自由人藝術公寓), the three-day fair is to feature the works of 113 artists, organizers said.

Ten illustrators, including Taipei-based freelance artist Saitemiss (低級失誤), who designed the visuals for this year’s event, were invited to exhibit their works, they said.

An employee works at a decorated bagel stand at the Taipei Illustration Fair in December last year. This year’s fair is to take place from Friday to Sunday. Photo: Hsieh Li-sheng, Taipei Times

Malaysian artist Laowang1102 (花臂老王), art festival veteran Kawo a.k.a Sushijojo (卡沃), Zigma magazine founder Oscar Tsai (奧斯卡) and interdisciplinary artist Ballboss (球老板), who was selected for the Illustrators Exhibition at last year’s Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy, are among the invited artists, they added.

The others are illustrators Sammi (夏仙), Sang-na (桑拿大可), A Little Monster (阿尼斯特), Yesterday Should be Happy, and AUD, who is the creator of the character Uncle Tommy (鬍子大叔), the organizers said.

The remaining participating artists were selected through an open call process, and include Patty Tsai (蔡貝桾), who specializes in watercolor and underglaze and is a part-time lecturer at the Xue Xue Institute in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖); Chang Tzu-chun (張梓鈞), whose work focuses on human relationships and sociopolitical issues; and Jing Lan (鯨藍), an artist and pattern designer whose work is inspired by nature, they said.

Singer Brown Chiu (布朗先生) is to perform at the fair at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm on Saturday, and at 3pm and 5pm on Sunday, while singer-actor Mai (嘪瑋鵬) is to perform at 1pm and 2pm on Friday and on Sunday, they added.

The exhibition would be open from 2pm to 8pm on Friday, from 10am to 8pm on Saturday, and from 10am to 7pm on Sunday, the organizers said.

More information about the fair can be found on its Web site at www.tif.freedom-men.com.