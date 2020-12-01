Sales of a new variety of orchid that can grow in soil began after its cultivator and National Chung Hsing University’s Sinhua Forest Area on Saturday signed a licensing deal.
The new variety, named Tainan No. 3 by its cultivator, the Tainan District Agricultural Research and Extension Station, is the result of a Spathoglottis — commonly known as purple orchids — crossbreeding project first started in 2003, station official Cheng An-hsiu (鄭安秀) said in a statement.
After two years of breeding varieties of the orchid — which is only found in the wild on Taitung County’s Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) and Green Island (綠島) — at the Sinhua Forest Area in Tainan, the station produced Tainan No. 3, Cheng said.
Photo courtesy of the Tainan District Agricultural Research and Extension Station via CNA
Compared with the original purple orchid, the flowers of the new variety are larger and more pink, Cheng said, adding that each stem can bear nearly 10 flowers.
Although the primary flowering season of the variety is in the summer, Cheng said that people can expect the terrestrial plant to bloom 10 months each year.
The new variety, which has a high tolerance for heat and moisture, is a good choice for beginner gardeners, because it is easy to grow, as long as it is planted in a slightly shaded location and given enough water, Sinhua Forest Area director Wu Yi-hung (吳佾鴻) said.
The plants are available for purchase at the forest area, the organization said.
