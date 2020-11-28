A woman who on Feb. 13 killed her son and daughter before attempting suicide was on Wednesday sentenced to death by the New Taipei City District Court. The verdict described her actions as “extremely cruel and cold-blooded.”
The 30-year-old woman surnamed Wu (吳) raised an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son on her own after a divorce.
After an argument with her brother and his wife, Wu took her children to a motel in New Taipei City’s Wugu District (五股), where she attempted to suffocate the children with pillows, but failed as they fought back, the court filing said.
Two days later, Wu drugged her children with sleeping pills and strangled them to death, it said.
She then wrote a text message to the children’s father, saying: “I’m gone. I’m going to be with the kids, or they will feel lonely,” the filing said.
Wu’s ex-husband rushed to the motel, where he found his children dead and Wu lethargic after taking sleeping pills, anti-depressants and alcohol.
Wu was taken to hospital and treated.
During the trial, Wu confessed to committing the murders, saying that she felt overwhelmed with the burden of caring for two children on her own.
“These seven years, people looked down on me. I was left alone with the pressure and was not able to find a steady job,” the filing cites her as saying. “I have been caring for them 24 hours a day, without any freedom for myself.”
In the verdict, the court said that Wu committed the “extremely cruel and cold-blooded” murders because of stress and dissatisfaction with her personal circumstances, and failed to show remorse for her crimes.
Despite acknowledging the ongoing debate over capital punishment in Taiwan, the court said that it had the responsibility to uphold the “inherent right to life” guaranteed to every child by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
In response to the ruling, Wu’s defense lawyer Liao Hui-fang (廖蕙芳) on Thursday wrote on Facebook that the court did not consider mitigating factors and that it imposed the death penalty out of deference to public opinion.
The Awakening Foundation, a nonprofit organization devoted to gender equality, in a statement called on the government to improve social welfare services to prevent similar tragedies.
The verdict can be appealed.
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
NON-TYPICAL: Apart from Atsani, storms in autumn missed Taiwan, rainfall has been lower and average temperatures have been higher, a CWB forecaster said The current water shortage is expected to worsen in the next few months, with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday forecasting a colder, dryer winter than normal. With winter starting next week, the bureau at a media briefing outlined the expected conditions through February and reviewed autumn’s significant weather events. Weather Forecast Center director Lu Kuo-cheng (呂國臣) said that autumn this year had three major characteristics: First, 13 tropical storms and typhoons formed from September to this month, up from 11 in the same period last year, Lu said. Apart from Atsani, for which sea and land alerts were issued in Taiwan, the tropical
The US’ inclusion of Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific Strategy is geared toward weakening Beijing’s influence in Southeast Asia, as well as providing a Blue Dot Network to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a senior Executive Yuan member said yesterday. Taiwan and the US would be seeking further collaboration on infrastructure construction and energy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The US and Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding on the Framework to Strengthen Infrastructure, Finance and Market Cooperation on Sept. 17, which would see the Ministry of Finance and the US Department of the Treasury establishing respective task