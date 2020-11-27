Two imported COVID-19 cases confirmed: CECC

GOOD COMMUNICATION: CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang said that a woman who began to experience symptoms under quarantine should have told authorities

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two new imported cases of COVID-19, arrivals from the US and Indonesia.

Case No. 625 is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who in August went to the US to study, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, told a news briefing in Taipei.

On Friday last week, he began to experience a sore throat and cough, symptoms that he reported to authorities when he entered Taiwan on Tuesday, Chuang said, adding that the man had not sought medical treatment in the US, but was tested for COVID-19 upon his arrival.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang, the Central Epidemic Command Center spokesman, holds a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Case No. 626 is an Indonesian woman in her 50s, who holds an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC), the center said.

The woman on Nov. 9 arrived in Taiwan to extend her ARC, which was about to expire, and to visit friends, it said, adding that she showed no symptoms.

On Sunday last week, while staying at a quarantine hotel, she began to experience symptoms, including a mild headache, cough, sore throat and hoarseness, Chuang said.

Thinking that her symptoms were mild, she did not report them during her quarantine, he said.

On Tuesday, after completing her quarantine, she visited her friends, but because she continued to experience symptoms, she sought treatment and was tested that day, he said.

She was identified to have had contact with seven people, including staff at the quarantine hotel and her friends, he said.

Asked whether the woman would face a penalty for not reporting her symptoms during quarantine, Chuang said that the center would ask health authorities to investigate the case.

As of yesterday, seven people in Taiwan had died of COVID-19, while 63 remained hospitalized and isolated, center data showed.