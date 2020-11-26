Tsai confident on good relations with Washington

PREMIER SUPPORT: The president also lauded the work of Su Tseng-chang and his team, dismissing media speculation over a Cabinet reshuffle

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday sought to reassure the public about the future of Taiwan-US relations, saying that the two nations share the common values of freedom and democracy, and are committed to preserving peace and enhancing prosperity in the region.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Central Standing Committee, Tsai said that the nation maintains good communication with the US’ two major political parties, amid concern about the impact of a change from a Republican to a Democratic administration in the US on relations with Taiwan.

Tsai cited several bills in support of Taiwan that Washington had passed over the past four years, the approval of 10 arms procurement deals to boost Taiwan’s military capability, and visits by top-level US officials as indicative of a wide-ranging progress in bilateral relations.

President Tsai Ing-wen talks to reporters before attending a Democratic Progressive Party Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

She also pointed to the signing of a five-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish annual economic talks at the Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue on Friday last week, which could be extended for another five years, and past interactions with members of the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden.

Antony Blinken, Biden’s nominee for US secretary of state, has expressed support for deepening ties with Taiwan, and lauded Taiwan’s further easing of restrictions on US pork and beef imports, Tsai added.

“Taiwan’s move to lift trade barriers is good for American farmers, ranchers and our economy. Stronger economic ties with Taiwan also support our shared democratic values and our common commitment to regional peace and stability,” Blinken, a former US deputy secretary of state, wrote on Twitter at the time.

“The move was for our government to resolve obstacles to bilateral trade, to restore the international community’s trust in Taiwan as a trade partner, which have helped enhance economic links and business collaborations with the US,” Tsai added.

“I know that there are differing opinions in the nation, but as the ruling party, we have to face this issue head on... Taiwan must strive to broaden its operating space in the international business community and to insist on democracy to gain wider support around the world, and this means removing trade barriers with other countries,” she said.

“I must emphasize again that Taiwan operates as a free market, and opening the nation to imports of US beef and pork imports was to give our markets more choices. It is not a mandate for our citizens to consume these products. It will be done with the assurance that the health of all consumers will be protected,” she said.

The president also praised the performance of Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and his team, saying they have done a great job, dismissing media speculation about an impending Cabinet reshuffle.

Su and his team have worked diligently and the public is enjoying the fruit of their labor, Tsai said.

“Our government did well in keeping out the African swine fever and holding off COVID-19, enabling Taiwan to enjoy steady economic growth and place first among Asia’s ‘four little dragons,’” she said.

“Right now, we are enjoying normal everyday lives, we have professional baseball, musical concerts, the Golden Horse Film Awards... These are all due to the work done by Su and his team,” she said.

“However, the Cabinet must not rest on its laurels. It must be able to admit mistakes and take corrective measures for the government to improve. I hope to see Su and his team lead the charge forward,” she said.

Asked about the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) decision not to renew CTi News’ operating license, Tsai said: “We have the rule of law in Taiwan. The NCC is an independent body that reviews license renewal applications every six years, which is regulated by law for all TV stations.”

“Throughout the process, we have maintained the same ‘hands off’ stance to allow the NCC to conduct an independent review and make its decision. Our society is open to various views and opinions on this matter, which shows that in Taiwan’s democracy, we do not have just one monolithic voice, and it will always be this way in the future,” she said.

Asked about CTi News employees potentially losing their jobs, Tsai said the matter would be dealt with according to provisions of the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), and the government would assist affected workers as needed.