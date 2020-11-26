Chiang urges president to debate ractopamine policy

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) request for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to debate the government’s policy on US pork imports was made on behalf of the people, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday, adding that it would be a platform for Tsai to communicate the policy to the public.

The participation of the KMT and its supporters in the annual “Autumn Struggle” (秋鬥) protest march in Taipei on Sunday last week “successfully demonstrated the will of the people to oppose allowing imports of pork containing ractopamine, and their determination to defend freedom of speech,” Chiang told a weekly KMT Central Standing Committee meeting.

Through action, the KMT showed its “determination to stand with the people and act as a loyal opposition party,” he said.

“However, the march was only the beginning. The fight is not over yet,” Chiang said.

“The success of the march gave us more confidence to express the voice of the people through the supervision and review of bills in the Legislative Yuan,” he said.

Chiang said that he on Sunday proposed a debate between himself and Tsai on the topic of the government’s decision to allow imports of US pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive from Jan. 1, and that an invitation letter was delivered to the Presidential Office in Taipei on Tuesday by KMT deputy secretary-general Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) and other KMT representatives.

He urged Tsai to speak to the KMT and offer an explanation to the public through a “rational debate.”

When the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was in opposition, Tsai as chairperson of the party invited then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) to a debate on the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA), Chiang said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) also requested a debate with Ma on the cross-strait service trade agreement while he was DPP chairman, he said, adding that Ma agreed to both requests.

The ECFA debate between Tsai and Ma, which aired on April 25, 2010, set a model for discussion of public policy in Taiwan, he added.

Chiang said that although their roles have reversed, the KMT hopes that Tsai will accept the KMT’s invitation.

A televised debate could help clear up the context and controversy behind the policy and enable the public to better understand its pros and cons, he said.

“The stage has been set,” he said, adding that the KMT is waiting for Tsai to communicate with the public.