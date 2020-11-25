Lawmakers yesterday at the legislature in Taipei said that their primary mission would be to aid Hong Kongers in their struggle against Chinese oppression as they attended the inauguration of the Taiwan Parliamentary Human Rights Commission.
In his opening remarks, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), initiator and chairman of the commission, said that this year has been exceptional for people all over the world.
Everyone is facing the COVID-19 pandemic together, yet at the same time, human rights are being restricted, Wang said.
Photo: CNA
In Hong Kong, Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), Agnes Chow (周庭) and other young democracy advocates are being persecuted, but they are not exceptional cases, rather they are part of a larger trend of human rights violations at the hands of Beijing, he said.
People are used to tracking a nation’s development with measures such as GDP, but hopefully in the future human rights would instead serve as the barometer, he added.
Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Lin Jih-jia (林志嘉) said that human rights are an extremely important guidepost for Taiwan, which it has over the years worked tirelessly to advance as part of its democracy.
The nation must shine brightly on the world stage, Lin said, adding that a vital mission of the legislature is to facilitate parliamentary friendship groups with nations worldwide.
The commission would communicate with the world through the language of human rights with its advocacy and actions, he said.
The biggest difference between Taiwan and China is the former’s democracy and freedom, he added.
Beijing even goes so far as to suppress human rights, Lin said, pointing to the “brave young people” fighting for freedom and democracy in Hong Kong.
They are paying such a high price for their fight against an autocratic government and China’s oppression of Hong Kongers holds a particular significance for Taiwan, he said.
Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Lai Hsiang-lin (賴香伶), vice chairwoman of the commission, said that in the past few days the Hong Kong government has been cracking down on young democracy advocates, putting Taiwan on high alert.
Taiwanese hope never to have to live in the shadow of “one country, two systems,” Lai said.
Hong Kong’s democratic system used to outshine Taiwan and serve as an example, but now it is Taiwan that is upholding the beacon of democracy in Asia, she said.
In Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) the saying “The sun will always rise” (天總是攏會光) encourages perseverance in the face of adversity, National Human Rights Commission Vice Chairman Kao Yung-cheng (高涌誠) said.
Taiwanese must adhere to this saying, advancing human rights at home while working with others to safeguard people’s rights around the globe, he said.
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
A Taichung-based saxophone teacher was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in jail, for baiting girls to send him nude photographs and videos of themselves. The Taichung District Court found Ku Cheng-en (顧承恩), 32, guilty of contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), in 48 cases, involving 32 girls aged below 16. Prosecutors said that it began investigating the case after a girl in January last year filed a complaint against Ku, who is also a licensed street musician, suspecting that he might own pornographic material of underaged girls. Searching his premises, police found explicit photos and videos of 48 girls
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing