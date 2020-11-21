Chi Mei Medical Center and Chimei Museum in Tainan on Tuesday said that they are seeking to help people in the area regain confidence through art therapy classes as prejudices grow in tandem with sensationalized media reports.
At an event at the museum, Tainan Public Health Bureau senior specialist Wu Chao-hui (吳昭慧) called on people to support and accept the 9,678 city residents who are under supervision because of a mental illness.
Chang Chih-cheng (張志誠), the head of addiction prevention at the center’s Department of Psychiatry, was inspired to start the classes by an art restoration activity organized by the museum for elementary-school students.
Photo: Wu Chun-feng, Taipei Times
Chang said that he contacted the museum to ask about providing a similar course for people with psychiatric needs, and they “hit it off right away.”
Although planning began in September last year, the program — which consists of 17 courses on art restoration, origami and painting over six months — did not begin until July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To increase confidence of its students, museum education specialist Lin Ya-chi (林雅琦) said that the classes simplified instructions and extended practice time.
This way, the students gradually experience the therapeutic and stress-relieving benefits through the process of making art, Lin said.
Following instructions from clinical psychologists at the center, by helping studentes to express their emotions, share their memories and personalities, the instructors helped them calm themselves, she said.
Schizophrenia is a treatable disease, Chang said, adding that aside from hallucinations and delusions, the deepest impact is in the impairment of cognitive functions.
Symptoms such as reduced motivation, difficulty expressing emotions, lack of interest and decreased socialization are the main barriers to returning to work or school, he said.
Art therapy is a good technique to help people with schizophrenia, as they can express themselves without language, Chang said.
Throughout the process, the students’ self-esteem improves and they regain the confidence to return to society, he said.
Museum director Kuo Ling-ling (郭玲玲) thanked the center for giving the museum a chance to help.
Art is at its essence medicine for society, Kuo said, adding that aside from offering art education resources, the museum also strives to bring art into everyday life.
Hopefully, art could nourish people’s souls and help with peace of mind, bringing happiness to families and individuals alike, she said.
