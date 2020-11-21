The establishment of the Taiwan-Australia Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association would help stabilize the “alliance of democratic values” between Taiwan and Australia, Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said yesterday at the association’s inauguration.
Tsai, the association’s deputy director, said that like Taiwan, Australia understands how irrational and unfriendly China has been.
Taiwan stands out internationally compared with belligerent, aggressive and unfriendly China, he said.
Photo: CNA
Australian Representative to Taiwan Gary Cowan said that Taiwan and Australia have been friends for many years and both embrace democracy.
Australia would continue to work with Taiwan, he said, adding that he hoped Canberra would become Taipei’s best partner in energy generation transition.
Ties have been bolstered amid a tumultuous year and Australia would continue to support Taiwan’s efforts to join the WHO as an observer, said Cowan, whose term in Taiwan is to end next year.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), a guest at the event, said that ties have been bolstered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Australia provided medical-grade isopropyl alcohol to Taiwan, while Taiwan reciprocated with fabric to make masks.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩), who launched the association, said that she was looking forward to increased collaborations, such as talks over a bilateral trade agreement, or research partnerships into renewable energy sources and other technologies.
Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) has resigned as Executive Yuan spokesman after wrongly claiming that an award-winning beef noodle soup restaurant serves meat that contains ractopamine. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) late on Sunday approved Ting’s resignation with immediate effect, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said yesterday. Li has been assigned by Su to temporarily fill Ting’s post. Ting said that he resigned to take responsibility for trouble caused by his comments last week. Ting, at a news conference held following the Executive Yuan’s weekly meeting on Thursday, said that the winner in this year’s Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival uses imported US beef containing the
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
‘DIFFICULT TO RETURN’: The US secretary of state set a new framework for US-Taiwan ties that is closer to the position desired by pro-Taiwan Republicans, an academic said US policy toward Taiwan has been irrevocably changed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comment on Thursday that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” a National Taiwan University academic said on Saturday. The comments that Pompeo made during a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday has drawn attention from all sides of the issue, as it has been US practice since the signing of the Shanghai Communique in 1972 to simply “acknowledge” rather than “recognize” that people on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is “one China.” Pompeo’s comment was made