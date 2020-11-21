Taiwan-Australia amity association inaugurated

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The establishment of the Taiwan-Australia Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association would help stabilize the “alliance of democratic values” between Taiwan and Australia, Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said yesterday at the association’s inauguration.

Tsai, the association’s deputy director, said that like Taiwan, Australia understands how irrational and unfriendly China has been.

Taiwan stands out internationally compared with belligerent, aggressive and unfriendly China, he said.

From left, Australian Representative to Taiwan Gary Cowan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Yi-ying, Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang and Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Lin Chih-chia take part in the inauguration of the Taiwan-Australia Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Australian Representative to Taiwan Gary Cowan said that Taiwan and Australia have been friends for many years and both embrace democracy.

Australia would continue to work with Taiwan, he said, adding that he hoped Canberra would become Taipei’s best partner in energy generation transition.

Ties have been bolstered amid a tumultuous year and Australia would continue to support Taiwan’s efforts to join the WHO as an observer, said Cowan, whose term in Taiwan is to end next year.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), a guest at the event, said that ties have been bolstered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Australia provided medical-grade isopropyl alcohol to Taiwan, while Taiwan reciprocated with fabric to make masks.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩), who launched the association, said that she was looking forward to increased collaborations, such as talks over a bilateral trade agreement, or research partnerships into renewable energy sources and other technologies.