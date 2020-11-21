The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday once again blocked Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) from taking the podium at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei after he failed to meet its demand for an apology for the government’s handling of imports of US pork containing traces of ractopamine.
During the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of the KMT, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), then in opposition, strongly opposed the import of US pork containing the leanness-enhancing feed additive.
However, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the DPP on Aug. 28 announced that the government would lift the bans on US pork containing traces of ractopamine and US beef from cattle more than 30 months old.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The policy is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1.
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday said that Su had shown no respect for the opposition and failed to apologize to the public for the DPP’s U-turn on the issue.
KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為州) echoed Chiang’s statement, saying that all Su had to do to be allowed to take the podium was apologize on behalf of the government.
“As we’ve stated multiple times over the past three months, the KMT is concerned about public health and is against the decision to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine,” Lin said.
The DPP’s former staunch opposition to pork containing leanness-enhancing feed additives is at odds with its Aug. 28 announcement, Lin said.
The KMT was under the same pressure from the US when it was in power and yet, while allowing the import of beef from cattle aged under 30 months, it maintained the ban on pork containing ractopamine, he said.
“Is it so hard to acknowledge that they have erred, to admit to the public that their hands were tied?” he asked.
Lin said that as long as the DPP refuses to apologize for having double standards on the issue, the KMT would continue to block Su from presenting reports to the legislature.
Meanwhile, the KMT yesterday held a news conference in front of the Legislative Yuan to publicize the annual “Autumn Struggle” labor protest march tomorrow.
The news conference featured the party’s slogans against the import of US pork, black balloons and two model pigs.
Chiang urged those wishing to protest the pork issue to wear black at the march and to refrain from carrying anything that could be considered a political symbol.
“If you don’t take a stand now, you won’t be able to later. Don’t aid and abet despotism,” he said.
Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) has resigned as Executive Yuan spokesman after wrongly claiming that an award-winning beef noodle soup restaurant serves meat that contains ractopamine. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) late on Sunday approved Ting’s resignation with immediate effect, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said yesterday. Li has been assigned by Su to temporarily fill Ting’s post. Ting said that he resigned to take responsibility for trouble caused by his comments last week. Ting, at a news conference held following the Executive Yuan’s weekly meeting on Thursday, said that the winner in this year’s Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival uses imported US beef containing the
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
‘DIFFICULT TO RETURN’: The US secretary of state set a new framework for US-Taiwan ties that is closer to the position desired by pro-Taiwan Republicans, an academic said US policy toward Taiwan has been irrevocably changed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comment on Thursday that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” a National Taiwan University academic said on Saturday. The comments that Pompeo made during a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday has drawn attention from all sides of the issue, as it has been US practice since the signing of the Shanghai Communique in 1972 to simply “acknowledge” rather than “recognize” that people on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is “one China.” Pompeo’s comment was made