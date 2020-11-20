There are 128 nations that use chip-embedded or digital identification cards, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said yesterday in defense of the planned introduction of a new national electronic identification card (eID).
“Taiwan must move forward,” Li told reporters following a regular Cabinet meeting in Taipei.
Responding to criticism over potential security loopholes, Li said that the nation is falling behind other countries that have already gone digital.
Taiwan still uses non-digital national IDs, but has used chip-embedded National Health Insurance cards and passports for years, he said.
As for data security, citizens would be able to decide whether their eID would only be used for identification, or be linked with their Citizen Digital Certificate, Li said.
The Cabinet would also conduct a comprehensive information security evaluation based on next year’s planned trial rollout of the new cards for residents in Hsinchu City, Penghu County and parts of New Taipei City, he added.
Li invited experts to challenge the system during the pilot program, after which adjustments would be made before implementing the eIDs nationwide.
“The government has been exhaustive regarding information security,” he said.
People need not worry about contactless card readers being able to pull information from the eID, as such a function is not included in the cards, he said.
The cards would need to be inserted into a reader, rendering it impossible for any sort of detector to steal personal data, whether illicitly or accidentally, Li added.
However, lawmakers, including some of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), have raised concerns about the plan.
DPP legislators Fan Yun (范雲), Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳), Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純), Hung Shen-han (洪申翰) and others on Tuesday hosted a news conference on eID security at the Legislative Yuan with the Taiwan Association for Human Rights.
The participants called on the government to suspend its plans to establish an independent information protection agency and impose regulations to ensure that people’s privacy is prioritized.
Concerns have been raised about the card manufacturer’s relationship with the Chinese government, exposing apparent dangers in issuing the new cards, Fan said.
However, existent laws, privacy protection regulations and oversight mechanisms are grossly inadequate to handle the system, potentially exposing the nation to a breach in security, she added.
Fan said that she first raised these concerns in March with the National Development Council, which said it was consulting experts on revisions to the Personal Information Protection Act (個人資料保護法).
Despite a clear need for revisions, there are no signs of progress, she said.
The Ministry of the Interior still wants to issue the eIDs in July, Fan said, criticizing the government for going about things in the wrong order.
Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) has resigned as Executive Yuan spokesman after wrongly claiming that an award-winning beef noodle soup restaurant serves meat that contains ractopamine. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) late on Sunday approved Ting’s resignation with immediate effect, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said yesterday. Li has been assigned by Su to temporarily fill Ting’s post. Ting said that he resigned to take responsibility for trouble caused by his comments last week. Ting, at a news conference held following the Executive Yuan’s weekly meeting on Thursday, said that the winner in this year’s Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival uses imported US beef containing the
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
‘DIFFICULT TO RETURN’: The US secretary of state set a new framework for US-Taiwan ties that is closer to the position desired by pro-Taiwan Republicans, an academic said US policy toward Taiwan has been irrevocably changed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comment on Thursday that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” a National Taiwan University academic said on Saturday. The comments that Pompeo made during a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday has drawn attention from all sides of the issue, as it has been US practice since the signing of the Shanghai Communique in 1972 to simply “acknowledge” rather than “recognize” that people on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is “one China.” Pompeo’s comment was made