The inaugural Taiwan Creative Content Fest, with the theme of Human Touch — A Closer Future, is being held by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency through Sunday, connecting nearly 300 buyers from around the world with more than 600 works from Taiwan.
The event’s International Market — its trading platform — attracted 274 buyers from 22 countries who would be participating in a combined 624 matchmaking events online and offline, the agency said.
A total of 362 original works from 84 publishers, and 263 film and television productions from 75 companies are featured, it said.
Photo: Chen Yu-hsun, Taipei Times
The newly created fair, which officially launched on Tuesday, is part of the agency’s efforts to promote the development of Taiwan’s content industry and boost the nation’s cultural brand.
The agency was established in June last year.
Two tasks the agency has paid special attention to are providing support for projects that are in the early stages of development, as well as facilitating international joint ventures or coproductions, agency chairperson Ting Hsiao-ching (丁曉菁) said at the fair’s opening ceremony in Taipei yesterday.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德), Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) and Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) were among the guests at the ceremony.
Several members of the Legislative Yuan’s Education and Culture Committee, including conveners Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wu Szu-yao (吳思瑤) and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲), also attended.
For the opening of the fair’s International Conference segment, which began at 10am yesterday, agency President Hu Ching-fang (胡晴舫) and Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) were joined virtually by Tea Uglow, the Creative Director of Google’s Creative Lab in Sydney, Australia, for a panel discussion titled “Post-Pandemic Era: Human Touch — A Closer Future.”
One of the projects that Uglow spoke about during the hour-long discussion was “Ghosts, Toast and the Things Unsaid,” an experimental theater piece she worked on that premiered at the 2016 Adelaide Fringe Festival.
Ghosts “used old technology and made it feel magical,” she said.
“It doesn’t need to be the latest cutting-edge thing,” she said. “Often what works best is realizing that ideas you may have had for a long time are now possible just because different things talk to different technologies, or [the] technology’s got small enough to be carried.”
The fair “brings together the movers and shakers of the creative, cultural and content industries, hoping to present to you a platform for the exchange of insights [and] ideas,” said Hu, who moderated the discussion.
Sessions of the conference are to be streamed live on the agency’s YouTube channel.
“Story Exchange” — one of three exhibitions at the fair — is being held on the second floor of Le Meridien Taipei through 5pm tomorrow.
Curated by Frank Huang (黃偉倫), the head of Double-Grass, the exhibition is described by organizers as “a wonderland of diverse content from Taiwan.”
Two other exhibitions, titled “Future Content Experience Zone” and “Taiwan HYPE,” are taking place at Legacy Max of Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 and Vieshow Square through Sunday and Saturday respectively.
More information about the fair can be found at the event’s Web site, tccf.taicca.tw.
