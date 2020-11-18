An investigation uncovered six shops in Pingtung County that had 410 steel-jaw animal traps for sale, despite the traps having been banned nine years ago, the county’s Department of Agriculture said last week.
Over the past several months, surprise inspections of 48 local hardware stores found that six had the traps for sale, the agency said, adding that it has fined the six shops.
While most of the traps were smaller, 19 were 10cm in diameter, it added.
Some farmers set traps to keep wild animals out of their crops, it said, adding that macaques, civets and wild boars are often targeted.
“The danger of the traps is that they cannot accurately target a specific animal, and they often end up harming or killing wild animals that are not a threat to farms,” it said.
Cage traps work better for rodents, the agency said, adding that the Forestry Bureau can provide farmers with electric fencing to protect crops from macaques.
People who sell, manufacture, display or export steel-jaw traps can be fined up to NT$75,000 (US$2,603), while repeat offenders can be sentenced for up to two years in prison, the agency said.
Those causing death or loss of limb to an animal from a steel-jaw trap can be fined up to NT$2 million and face up to two years in prison, it said.
Steel-jaw traps are not usually displayed at stores that offer them; they sell them to customers who ask, the agency said.
“We can try to deter shops from selling steel-jaw traps with heavy fines, but we must simultaneously educate the public and fine those who use the traps,” it said.
The agency said that it has tried to combat the use of the traps through public awareness campaigns, including public service announcements on TV, posts on the Line messaging app and banners displayed in Aboriginal communities.
However, the agency must also rely on help from the public, it said, adding that it is inviting members of the public who discover the use, sale or manufacture of steel-jaw traps to call the Pingtung County Department of Agriculture at (08) 765-3860.
SOLUTION: Taiwan would welcome travel bubble deals with other countries, but any deal must first be approved by the CECC, the transport minister said Singapore has shown an interest in forming a travel bubble with Taiwan, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday, adding that the government is in talks with Vietnam and Japan about similar deals. Lin attended a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to review the budget allocated for Tourism Development Funds and Freeway Construction Funds. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) asked Lin if the ministry has considered lifting the nation’s travel restrictions earlier than scheduled, given that Pfizer on Monday announced that it is making progress on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Hung also asked
Cathay Pacific Airways yesterday announced that it would resume services to southern Taiwan by offering two flights from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong this month, starting on Saturday next week. The airline’s subsidiary Cathay Dragon operated the Kaohsiung-Hong Kong route, but suspended services on Feb. 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsidiary ceased operations on Oct. 21. Cathay Pacific said that the resumption shows its unwavering commitment to serving passengers in southern Taiwan. It is to use an Airbus 330-300 aircraft for the two flights, with the first one leaving on Saturday next week and the second one on Nov. 28.
ASSISTANCE: The university said it is enforcing measures to enhance students’ mental well-being, stepping up suicide-prevention efforts and assessing safety features National Taiwan University (NTU) yesterday said that it has reinforced school mechanisms to help with students’ mental health, after two cases of alleged suicide on its campus took place in a span of three days. The university’s statement came after a student surnamed Wu (吳), 26, allegedly killed himself in his dormitory room on Wednesday, two days after another student, surnamed Yang (楊), 20, fell from a university building and died one hour after being rushed to a hospital. Wu was later identified as a Chinese student, the Ministry of Education said, adding that it would provide any assistance needed related to
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the