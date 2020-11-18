Mental health experts yesterday called for greater awareness of young people’s mental health and more attention to their emotional development.
There is a lack of attention in society to mental and emotional health, Soochow University psychology professor Linda Yang (楊長苓) told a news conference held in Taipei by the National Policy Foundation, a think tank affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).
People devote much of their time throughout childhood and adulthood to physical well-being, but children are not being taught how to handle psychological problems, she said.
From a young age, children should be given the opportunity to speak about their troubles and setbacks at home and school, she added.
“Suicide prevention is everyone’s responsibility,” Taiwan Counseling Psychologist Union vice president Lo Hui-chun (羅惠群) said, adding that everyone should know the warning signs.
Taiwan is the only country in the world where mental and oral health are overseen by one government agency, the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Department of Mental and Oral Health, he said, adding that the two should be independent.
Lo urged everyone to reflect on what they can do for the nation’s children as a parent, teacher or in some other role.
Last year, 1,337 suicide attempts were reported among people aged 14 or younger, up from 826 in 2018 and 408 in 2017, the foundation said, citing ministry statistics.
Among people aged 15 to 24, the ministry recorded 7,991 suicide attempts last year, up from 6,352 in 2018 and 4,905 in 2017, it said.
Last year, 10 people aged 14 or younger died from suicide, unchanged from 2018 and up from four in 2017, while 257 people aged 15 to 24 died from suicide, up from 210 in 2018 and 193 in 2017, it added.
The reported figures might be less than the actual tally, said Kao Yuang-guang (高永光), convener of the foundation’s Education, Culture and Sports Division.
KMT Legislator Lee De-wei (李德維) said that a student at National Taiwan University (NTU) had written online that students at NTU needed to wait two to three weeks to see a mental health counselor.
There are “far from enough” counseling professionals on school campuses, he added.
While not every school might have the financial resources for an adequate counseling staff, students, academics, administrative staff and other campus groups should support vulnerable students, Lee said.
“Often a phone call, a few words of encouragement can prevent such regretful events from happening,” he said.
Buried underneath the statistics are many unknown situations, he said, urging educational authorities to address them.
“We are not afraid of the numbers being high,” Lee said, adding that he hopes that the numbers accurately reflect the issues among young people so that all members of society can come together and support the nation’s youth.
Yesterday’s discussion came after a 20-year-old female NTU student died after falling from a building on Monday last week and a 26-year-old male NTU student was two days later found dead in his dormitory.
A male NTU student in his 20s was on Friday reported to have fallen from a campus building. The university on Saturday said that his condition was gradually becoming stable.
A 19-year-old male student and a 20-year-old female student enrolled at Taipei University of Marine Technology were on Monday evening found dead inside a rented residence in New Taipei City.
A male student at National Cheng Kung University in Tainan was reported to have died from suicide in the early hours of yesterday.
Additional reporting by CNA
SOLUTION: Taiwan would welcome travel bubble deals with other countries, but any deal must first be approved by the CECC, the transport minister said Singapore has shown an interest in forming a travel bubble with Taiwan, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday, adding that the government is in talks with Vietnam and Japan about similar deals. Lin attended a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to review the budget allocated for Tourism Development Funds and Freeway Construction Funds. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) asked Lin if the ministry has considered lifting the nation’s travel restrictions earlier than scheduled, given that Pfizer on Monday announced that it is making progress on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Hung also asked
Cathay Pacific Airways yesterday announced that it would resume services to southern Taiwan by offering two flights from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong this month, starting on Saturday next week. The airline’s subsidiary Cathay Dragon operated the Kaohsiung-Hong Kong route, but suspended services on Feb. 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsidiary ceased operations on Oct. 21. Cathay Pacific said that the resumption shows its unwavering commitment to serving passengers in southern Taiwan. It is to use an Airbus 330-300 aircraft for the two flights, with the first one leaving on Saturday next week and the second one on Nov. 28.
ASSISTANCE: The university said it is enforcing measures to enhance students’ mental well-being, stepping up suicide-prevention efforts and assessing safety features National Taiwan University (NTU) yesterday said that it has reinforced school mechanisms to help with students’ mental health, after two cases of alleged suicide on its campus took place in a span of three days. The university’s statement came after a student surnamed Wu (吳), 26, allegedly killed himself in his dormitory room on Wednesday, two days after another student, surnamed Yang (楊), 20, fell from a university building and died one hour after being rushed to a hospital. Wu was later identified as a Chinese student, the Ministry of Education said, adding that it would provide any assistance needed related to
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the