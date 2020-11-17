About 4.3 percent of women aged 15 to 64, or 366,000 people, live alone, up from 2.9 percent in 2015 and 2.6 percent in 2011, a Ministry of Health and Welfare study found.
Divorced or separated women accounted for the highest percentage — 17.3 percent of divorcees and separated women live alone, while 11.6 percent of widows do, the data released on Thursday showed.
According to a 2017 survey, there are about 3.8 percent more women living alone who are 65 or older than the percentage of men in the same age group.
Women 35 or younger are more likely than those in other age groups to live alone or with friends, classmates or coworkers as opposed to with family, the Social and Family Affairs Administration said.
Women aged 35 to 44 are most likely to live with family at 96.1 percent, but the figure drops again as age increases, as 6.6 percent of those aged 55 to 64 live alone, it said.
Commenting on the data, Wu Wei-ting (伍維婷), assistant professor at the Shih Hsin University Graduate Institute for Gender Studies, said other than women having a slightly longer life expectancy, the increase in the percentage of women living alone could also be attributed to the higher divorce rate, which has hovered around 2.3 couples per 1,000 people over the past few years.
Of these divorcees, 60 percent are women 44 or older who decide to divorce after their children entered junior-high or high school, she said.
Considering only about half as many women as men choose to remarry, the number of women living alone is bound to increase, she added.
The phenomenon could also be attributable to the increasing tendency for women to not marry at all, Wu said.
As of the end of the last year, the percentage of unmarried women aged 40 to 64 was 13 percent, Ministry of the Interior data showed.
In a society that still has not achieved gender equality, women receive less benefit from being married than men, Wu said, adding that even a working wife spends three times as long on housework as her husband.
As the government considers how to provide long-term care for an aging population, it should take into account the gender discrepancy among those who live alone, Wu said.
“As the government creates long-term care facilities, it can expect that more women than men will be living alone,” she said. “Certain infrastructure in elderly daycare centers and apartments should be adjusted, such as the number of public toilets, while women also tend to care more about privacy than men.”
Although more women are living alone, they are more likely than men to seek social connection, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology assistant researcher Alice Cheng (鄭雁馨) said.
Increasing numbers of men are also choosing not to marry, which could soon lead to unmarried people constituting one-quarter of the entire eligible population, Cheng said, urging the government to think of ways to support people who are single and live alone.
A 45-year-old woman who plans not to marry or find a partner said that she would prefer to live a carefree life and plans to find other single women to live with in her old age, Cheng said.
However, she said that she worries most about being unable to find someone to serve as her medical power of attorney and her companions dying before her, leaving her to die alone, Cheng added.
SOLUTION: Taiwan would welcome travel bubble deals with other countries, but any deal must first be approved by the CECC, the transport minister said Singapore has shown an interest in forming a travel bubble with Taiwan, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday, adding that the government is in talks with Vietnam and Japan about similar deals. Lin attended a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to review the budget allocated for Tourism Development Funds and Freeway Construction Funds. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) asked Lin if the ministry has considered lifting the nation’s travel restrictions earlier than scheduled, given that Pfizer on Monday announced that it is making progress on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Hung also asked
Cathay Pacific Airways yesterday announced that it would resume services to southern Taiwan by offering two flights from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong this month, starting on Saturday next week. The airline’s subsidiary Cathay Dragon operated the Kaohsiung-Hong Kong route, but suspended services on Feb. 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsidiary ceased operations on Oct. 21. Cathay Pacific said that the resumption shows its unwavering commitment to serving passengers in southern Taiwan. It is to use an Airbus 330-300 aircraft for the two flights, with the first one leaving on Saturday next week and the second one on Nov. 28.
ASSISTANCE: The university said it is enforcing measures to enhance students’ mental well-being, stepping up suicide-prevention efforts and assessing safety features National Taiwan University (NTU) yesterday said that it has reinforced school mechanisms to help with students’ mental health, after two cases of alleged suicide on its campus took place in a span of three days. The university’s statement came after a student surnamed Wu (吳), 26, allegedly killed himself in his dormitory room on Wednesday, two days after another student, surnamed Yang (楊), 20, fell from a university building and died one hour after being rushed to a hospital. Wu was later identified as a Chinese student, the Ministry of Education said, adding that it would provide any assistance needed related to
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the