A Romanian man who was jailed for his involvement in the theft of tens of millions of New Taiwan dollars from automated teller machines (ATMs) in 2016 was deported on Saturday evening after completing his prison sentence, the National Immigration Agency said.
Mihail Colibaba has been barred from entering Taiwan for seven years, the agency said.
Colibaba was the second of three men convicted in the ATM robberies to be released from prison.
Photo: CNA
Moldovan Niklae Penkov completed his sentence of four years and six months and was deported on Sept. 8.
Latvian Andrejs Peregudovs still has two months left to go in his sentence.
Between July 9 and 11, 2016, members of an international crime ring withdrew NT$83.27 million (US$2.88 million at the current exchange rate) from dozens of First Bank ATMs in Taipei, New Taipei City and Taichung after using malware to hack into the bank’s computing system in London.
The theft came to light when passersby alerted Taipei police after seeing two foreign men collecting large amounts of cash from ATMs in the middle of the night.
Peregudovs, Colibaba and Penkov, who were supposed to transport the money out of Taiwan, were arrested on July 17, 2016, but the other members of the gang had already fled the country.
They have not been caught.
Police recovered more than NT$77 million of the money.
A group of US Marine Corps instructors are visiting Taiwan as part of an annual training exchange with Taiwanese troops to beef up their combat preparedness, a military source said yesterday. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that all the instructors completed their required two-week quarantine before beginning the training sessions. The source made the comments in response to a local media report that said the instructors were scheduled to begin training Taiwanese marines and amphibious special force units in assault boat and speedboat infiltration operations for four weeks at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, starting yesterday. The session marks
SOLUTION: Taiwan would welcome travel bubble deals with other countries, but any deal must first be approved by the CECC, the transport minister said Singapore has shown an interest in forming a travel bubble with Taiwan, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday, adding that the government is in talks with Vietnam and Japan about similar deals. Lin attended a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to review the budget allocated for Tourism Development Funds and Freeway Construction Funds. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) asked Lin if the ministry has considered lifting the nation’s travel restrictions earlier than scheduled, given that Pfizer on Monday announced that it is making progress on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Hung also asked
Cathay Pacific Airways yesterday announced that it would resume services to southern Taiwan by offering two flights from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong this month, starting on Saturday next week. The airline’s subsidiary Cathay Dragon operated the Kaohsiung-Hong Kong route, but suspended services on Feb. 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsidiary ceased operations on Oct. 21. Cathay Pacific said that the resumption shows its unwavering commitment to serving passengers in southern Taiwan. It is to use an Airbus 330-300 aircraft for the two flights, with the first one leaving on Saturday next week and the second one on Nov. 28.
INTIMIDATION TACTICS: The Taiwanese men were allegedly paid NT$60,000 by an unknown Chinese national, who used a Taiwanese go-between to arrange the attack Four men suspected of splattering the kitchen of a Taipei restaurant with chicken feces last month were hired by an unknown person from China, prosecutors said yesterday. On Oct. 16, a man reportedly entered Aegis restaurant — which provides employment to Hong Kong political refugees — and splashed the kitchen and a female employee with chicken feces. The restaurant has been closed since and is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 11. The four suspects — Mo Fan (莫凡) and Chiang Chi-jung (江啟榮), aged 25, and brothers Lee Chao-ching (李昭慶) and Lee Chao-hsin (李昭信), 26 and 24 respectively — were arrested last month and