Beijing should immediately stop all actions that deprive Hong Kongers of their political rights and freedom of speech, as an “oppressive rule would only result in destruction,” the Taiwan Parliament Group for Hong Kong said in a statement yesterday.
The group, founded in May by independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), has 50 legislative members across party lines.
The Legislative Yuan will continue to monitor and improve Taiwan’s humanitarian aid mechanisms for Hong Kongers, it said in the statement.
Photo: Bloomberg
The statement follows the Hong Kong government’s announcement on Wednesday that it was disqualifying four pro-democracy legislators, after China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee this week passed a resolution stating that any lawmaker who supports Hong Kong’s independence, refuses to acknowledge China’s sovereignty over the territory, threatens national security or asks external forces to interfere in the territory’s affairs should be disqualified.
Fifteen pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong resigned en masse on Thursday to express their dissatisfaction with the resolution.
The US, the UK and Germany have also condemned the disqualification of the 15, the group said, adding that it would keep working with the international community to advocate the establishment of mechanisms in Asia to safeguard human rights.
Beijing’s totalitarian rule would only fuel a stronger backlash in Hong Kong among those fighting against injustice and for their rights, the group said, vowing to continue to stand by Hong Kongers.
